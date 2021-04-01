United Breweries Limited bags the prestigious award by INCA for the 'Back to the Bars Initiative'

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): United Breweries Limited (UBL) was recognized by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) for the 'Back to the Bars' initiative at the recently concluded India Nightlife Convention & Awards (INCA) 2021.

As the world reels from the effects of the pandemic, especially the F & B industry, United Breweries Limited was recognized for strategically supporting the re-opening of bars by running the Back to the Bars initiative from early September 2020.

The foundation of the campaign was built via three pillars: 1) Solidarity, 2) Safety, and 3) Building traffic for outlets. Keeping these three as the central thought, UBL supported several bars to re-open for business by uplifting 5000 plus on premise bars post the lockdown. Recognizing this effort, UBL was ranked as one of the top contributors who supported in the revival of the industry and the society at INCA, 2021.

"The F & B industry witnessed unprecedented challenges over the last year. It was heartening to see NRAI, INCA and prominent stakeholders stand in solidarity to support the industry. We thank NRAI for recognizing United Breweries' efforts in re- building the F & B industry after a rather difficult year. The 'Back to the Bars' initiative is United Breweries' way of giving back to the larger F & B community, support its patrons and stand in solidarity with the community. It also represents a celebration of the human spirit, the efforts of the hospitality industry, as well the pride it collectively takes in its work," said Gurpreet Singh, Head Marketing, United Breweries limited, speaking on the occasion.

To ensure the back to the bars process is seamless, UBL was instrumental in distribution of safety kits which consisted of face shields, masks, gloves, sanitizers, bar blades and pop-sockets, as well as disposable serve-ware like menu cards, table mats, tent cards, and draught easels.

In order to guarantee that maximum safety standards are followed, sanitizer stands, table separators and sneeze guards were installed across thousands of outlets across the country as they were preparing to welcome patrons back to their favourite watering holes. Various digital activities were undertaken to drive customer footfalls to the outlets while all along driving the message towards the need for exhibiting social distancing norms and safety measures.

Posters were created reminding patrons of the social distancing norms and these were put up on easel standees across the outlets, including sharing this message in their washrooms, corridors and on table mats, all to help people enjoy themselves while following the rules.

"The NRAI is proud to recognise United Breweries Limited with the - Contribution in the Pandemic- award for their 'Back to the Bars' initiative. The brand has been awarded for their strategic approach in uplifting over 5000 bars across the F & B industry in India. As one of the key players in the AlcoBev industry, they stood in solidarity with their partners and stakeholders which ultimately helped in the revival of the industry and the people associated with it. We thank UBL for their unstinted support towards the F & B community," said Anurag Katriar, President, National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI).

"Last year has been a challenging one for industry players from across sectors. From witnessing a change in lifestyle to adapting to the new normal, we have gone through a time that will be written down in history for our future generations to read. We have changed the tone for this year instead of awards and jury votes, this has moved towards contributions in the pandemic. INCA 2021 celebrates the industry heroes from the hospitality sector who have not only kept the momentum going but have also brought about a considerable change by not giving up. With support from our sponsors, Heineken, NRAI and Pernod, we will celebrate the industry bouncing back from the standstill witnessed across the world," said Aman Anand, Founder & MD, INCA, adding to the occasion.

"Social started doing a lot of activations online, since our outlets were shut, and UBL was right at the centre of it, starting with 'THE Exchange' which we did with submerge that got a lot of traction with amazing live streams with ours IP's. Kingfisher was one brand that stood with outlets at their lowest till their resurrection, we even did a reopening video which created a lot of buzz while our outlets were reopening, so thank you to the UBL team for working closely with us and helping us coming back on our feet," said Mayank Bhatt, Business Head, Social.

"KINGFISHER/UBL gave us a lot of support during the pandemic, I remember before we could open, we got a call from the brand guys of how they can help and that was great proactive step. I really thank UBL for standing by us in various ways like Offers, event support and other safety specs through this time," said Angad Singh - Owner, Tipsy Bull.

"We thank Kingfisher for being the most trusted partner all through these months especially when business was impacted post lockdown. We are delighted by the continuous support that was extended to us in terms of rebates, promotional support, COVID gears and materials that helped us follow social distancing and hygiene norms. We appreciate your responsiveness and professionalism in business. We vouch on your reliability," added Sanju Walia, the owner of Summer House Delhi.

With provision of necessary amenities and utilities - Back to the Bars initiative won hearts and received appreciation from outlet mangers/owners which made it a win-win scenario for the industry and for UBL.

INCA 2021 cherished and celebrated UBL's victory for they have had long term associations with the brand. Along with a history of great partnerships with on-premise outlets, they have brought about a significant change in the trends of the industry. Below is the award given to UBL by NRAI for their tremendous contribution towards the industry at INCA - 2021, Goa.

