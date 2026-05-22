UNITED SIKHS Takes Initiative to Build Protective Embankments Along Sutlej River Service Campaign Launched to Protect Villages and Farmers from Floods

VMPL Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], May 21: United Nations affiliated organization UNITED SIKHS has taken a major initiative to protect villages and farmers from recurring floods caused by the Sutlej River. The organization has resolved to construct strong protective embankments at vulnerable points along the river to prevent floodwater from entering villages and damaging agricultural land during the monsoon season. Mr. Jagmeet Singh, UNITED SIKHS District Manager Firozpur, stated that "people in the region have been suffering from flood-related problems for years, but no permanent solution has been implemented. Keeping this in mind, UNITED SIKHS has stepped forward with a humanitarian approach to take responsibility for this important work."

He added that the project will be carried out with the support of the local sangat and volunteers, and the initiative will be expanded further in the coming time. Mr. Jagmeet Singh informed that strong embankments will be constructed near Basti Ram Lal village along the Sutlej River, which is expected to provide major relief to nearby villages. The service initiative is aimed not only at ensuring safety for residents and farmers but also at spreading the message of humanity and selfless service. Further, Mr. Jagmeet Singh shared that a special program will be organized at Basti Ram Lal village, where social workers, prominent personalities, political representatives, and religious leaders are expected to be present. Village Sarpanch, Mr. Jasmail Singh and Mr. Daljinder Singh Manga, along with several other dignitaries, will also attend the occasion.

Through Mr. Jagmeet Singh, UNITED SIKHS appealed to the public to join and support this humanitarian mission, ensuring that villages and farmers are protected from future flood disasters. Mr. Amritpal Singh, UNITED SIKHS Director said that "the organization has constructed nearly 3 kilometers of embankment. The work is being carried out by the team under the able guidance and stewardship of Mr. Jagmeet Singh." Mr. Jagmeet Singh said that prominent leaders and respected dignitaries came together for this noble cause and actively participated in the initiative. He also extended gratitude to everyone for their cooperation and support in helping the organization accomplish this task.

Among those present on the occasion were Mr. Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mr. Sher Singh Ghubaya, MP from the Indian National Congress, former MLA Mr. Parminder Singh Pinky, Mr. Ravinder Singh Aulakh, Mr. Sukhpal Singh Nannu and former MLA Mr. Raminder Singh Amla from Jalalabad. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)