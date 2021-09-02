United Way Delhi joins hand with District Administration Gurugram for 'United Against COVID' Initiative

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aimed at aiding the ongoing efforts of the government, United Way Delhi, with support from Cisco has joined hands with District Administration Gurugram to strengthen the medical infrastructure to beat the expected third wave of COVID-19 under the #UnitedAgainstCOVID19 Campaign.

A handover event recently took place at the DC Office in Gurugram in the presence of DC, Gurugram Dr Yash Garg, IAS, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Virender Yadav, Harish Krishnan, Managing Director and Chief Policy Officer, Cisco, Sachin Golwalkar, CEO United Way Delhi and Pallavika Ahlawat, Head - Program Development and Donor Relations.

United Way Delhi with support from Cisco Systems, Inc., aided the community living in Gurugram with the set-up of an intensive care unit with 10 Ventilator beds and other critical care equipment. The Gurugram RT-PCR Lab is the sole government testing facility in the city that performs an average of 500 tests every day was in a dire need of HEPA-UV based air purification system, with this support, the lab is supported with 10 units of highly advanced air purifiers. Resulting in a reduction of instances involving air transmission and infection within the Lab.

Donated items for Gurugram include 2 Crash Carts, 10 Semi fowler Beds, 20 BP Machines, 1 Infusion Pump, 10 Air Purifiers, 3 Ventilators, 100 Ventilator Tubing Circuit, 158 Oxygen Connectors, and 160 Oxyflow meters.

The intervention is directly impacting a minimum of 2000 lives in a month and with enabling the continued process of testing at the lab, this program will indirectly support 200-300 tests per day & up to 1500 per day during any peak.

"We, at United Way Delhi, believe that collective efforts towards prevention as well as preparedness for the third wave of COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The essential medical equipment donated under the United Against COVID-19 initiative will help the government authorities fight this pandemic. We are thankful to our Corporate Partner Cisco for joining hands for the cause." said Sachin Golwalkar, CEO, United Way Delhi.

Beside Gurugram, geographies including Mewat, Faridabad, Noida, Delhi and Bengaluru are being catered to with essential supplies under UWD-Cisco's COVID Response. The initiative shall impact at least 3000 lives directly in a month in case of a third wave peak. The impact will be beneficial to the wide range of patients from different age groups attending these facilities at different geographies along with the frontline workers dedicated to the management of the respective institutions.

Ever since the onset of the pandemic, United Way Delhi is relentlessly working to safeguard and uplift the health of individuals and collectively of communities across by reaching to hospitals, local marginalised communities, bodies of police personals and shelter homes in the state of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The intervention includes aid with hospital support package and upgradation, family essential kits, frontline worker kits, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination support impacting more than 15,00,000 lives.

United Way Delhi (UWD) is an independent local not-for-profit organization affiliated to the United Way Worldwide Family - one of the World's Largest Leadership with 1800 affiliate chapters across 41 countries. United Way Delhi (UWD) since 2008, is working actively to advance the 'common good' for the local community through innovative interventions and partnerships.

