Unitile honoured with the Prestigious Rising Brand of Asia Award 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's #1 raised access floor brand, Unitile was conferred with the Prestigious Rising Brand of Asia 2021 award by BARC Asia under the Global Business Symposium on March 21, 2021, at the Marriott Hotel in Goa, India.
Unitile won the award in the category of raised access flooring systems, contending with other nominees across the continent, for delivering innovative, sustainable, and modular raised access flooring solutions for highly customized applications such as general offices, data centres, control rooms, casinos, and more.
On this momentous occasion, Shabbir Rajkotwala, Managing Director, Unitile said, "I would like to thank BARC for this esteemed award. This is a milestone in our journey and we recognize this as a shared success with our team, partners, and customers in our continued pursuit of excellence."
Idris Rajkotwala, Executive Director, Unitile received the Marketing Meister Award for leading and positioning Unitile as the industry pacesetters in the design, development, and manufacturing of the most sophisticated raised access floor solutions. Expressing elation, he stated, "I am honoured by this recognition as this award validates Unitile as a thought leader in the industry. This reiterates the fact that our marketing efforts are heading in the right direction with our dedicated focus on maintaining Unitile's growth momentum."
The brands for this award were selected after an extensive three phases research comprising of evaluation of the industry reports, market surveys, brand reports, and an in-depth primary survey conducted among the target audience on the parameters of Trust, Image, Sustainability, Goodwill, Positioning, Recall, Growth, Reach and Innovation. After being scrutinized by the jury members, "extolled, innovative, and steadfast brands" were chosen as the winners.
