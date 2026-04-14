BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: The University of Aberdeen's Mumbai campus has announced the establishment of its Industry Advisory Board (IAB), a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening industry integration and ensuring that academic programmes remain closely aligned with evolving industry needs. The Industry Advisory Board will bring together senior industry leaders who will provide strategic guidance on curriculum development, employability initiatives, and collaboration across research and innovation. Members will also enable industry engagement through guest lectures, workshops, mentoring, and pathways for internships and graduate recruitment. Complementing this, the Alumni Advisory Board will leverage the University of Aberdeen's global alumni network to bring in practitioner-led perspectives across geographies and sectors. Alumni members will contribute to mentoring, career guidance, global mobility pathways, and strengthening employer linkages, while also supporting the University's positioning within international talent ecosystems.

Professor Rahul Choudaha, Chief Operating Officer, University of Aberdeen, said, "The future of higher education lies in deep, sustained collaboration between academia, industry, and alumni ecosystems. At the University of Aberdeen Mumbai, we are building an institution that is globally connected and industry-integrated from day one. Our Industry and Alumni Advisory Boards will play a critical role in shaping a future-focused learning environment, bridging classroom learning with real-world application and ensuring students graduate with the skills, exposure, and global perspectives needed to succeed in an increasingly complex world." The formation of the Boards comes as the University prepares to launch its Mumbai campus in Powai in September 2026, marking a significant step in expanding the University of Aberdeen's global presence and deepening its engagement with India's fast-growing innovation and business ecosystem.

The dual Boards will play an advisory role by leveraging their professional expertise to enhance the industry relevance of the University's academic programmes. Members will offer insights into emerging sector trends and evolving skill requirements, supporting the integration of experiential learning opportunities such as internships, research, and mentorship into the academic experience. They will also advise on opportunities for collaboration, partnerships, and knowledge exchange, helping connect academic work with real-world applications through industry and alumni engagement. Both the Industry Advisory Board and Alumni Advisory Board will comprise industry leaders representing diverse sectors, geographies and ensuring a broad range of perspectives and expertise. Members will be appointed for a two-year term and will meet periodically throughout the academic year to provide strategic recommendations.

Through this initiative, the University of Aberdeen Mumbai aims to build a strong ecosystem of collaboration between academia and industry, ensuring that its programmes remain globally competitive while preparing students with the skills, knowledge, and professional exposure required for future careers. Detailed advisory board member names are listed below: Industry Advisory Board Members - Chintan K Doshi: Global Director, Early Talent, NatWest Group - Deepesh Hiran: Head - India Operations and Managing Director, AuxoAI - Deepti Yadav: General Manager - HRBP, Airtel - Komal Machindar: VP and Global Delivery Excellence Head, LTM - Sudhir Warier: Head of Learning and Development - Home Business (In-Premise Connect), Reliance Jio Infocom

- Sumit Mukherjee: Senior Vice President - Human Resources, HDFC ERGO General Insurance - Sayan Bandyopadhyay: Lead - HR Business Partner, JioBlackRock Investment Advisers - Sanjeev Bhalwal: HR and Talent Leader Alumni Advisory Board Members - Arun Ramachandran: EVP - Country Manager, Customer Value Management, Vodafone - Dr. Abhishek Saxena: Investigator and Group Leader, Changping National Laboratory - Bruce Keith: Co-founder and CEO, InvestorAi - Cynthia Rajan: Global Head of Marketing and GTM - Zoho Books and Zoho Practice, Zoho - Shefali Paliwal: AVP and Chief Talent Acquisition Manager, Liberty Mutual Insurance - Siddharth Naithani: Senior Advisor - Information and Communication Technology, South Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland

- Dr Soumya Palliyil: Head of the Scottish Biologics Facility - Dr. Vineet Sikka: VP and Group Head, Apollo Hospitals (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)