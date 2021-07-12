University of Engineering and Technology (UETR) inaugurated in Roorkee, and opened it's gates for the Batch 2021

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The University of Engineering and Technology Roorkee (UETR) opens its gates to welcome students post its launch on Sunday, 11th July 2021.

The premier institute was inaugurated adhering to all COVID protocols by Shri J. C. Jain, Chancellor, UETR in the gracious presence of Smt. Baby Rani Maurya, Hon'ble Governor of Uttarakhand along with other honorary chief guests Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, Former CM of Uttarakhand, Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of Higher Education, Govt. of Uttarakhand, and Swami Yatishwaranand, Minister of Sugarcane Development & Sugarcane Industry, Govt. of Uttarakhand.

"It is extremely overwhelming to see our dream come alive and our hard work finally getting paid off. With the launch of this premier university, we have big plans for the upcoming batches and will direct all our energies in helping students shape their dreams. At UETR we aim to make students competent enough to have a success story of their own by providing them with international quality education with world-class infrastructure and research-driven academic environment," said J. C. Jain, Chancellor, UETR.

The university that aims to establish itself as the leading institution in the state of Uttarakhand, boasts the brightest faculty and is known to be a peerless champion in facilitating technical, design, and management education. With a multitude of courses from domains such as Computing, Business Studies, and Social Sciences, Smart Agricultural Sciences as well as Creative Arts & Design under the UETR umbrella, the campus provides ample opportunities and training programs to make students future-ready.

Additionally, the university focuses and takes pride in its global programs that give not just an international exposure to students but enhances their overall personality.

"It is an honor to be part of this journey and through UETR not just offer students a well-rounded academic experience but enhance employability prospects too. The learning provided by UETR will help the students to develop new-age proficiencies and instill entrepreneurial thinking. We are proud to be the center of excellence and with the help of the great faculty we have on board, we are confident to produce career-ready professionals with great leadership qualities," shared Prof. Satya P. Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, UETR.

Adding words of positivity and encouragement at the launch, Smt. Baby Rani Maurya, Hon'ble Governor of Uttarakhand added, "It is a warm experience to be a part of a new beginning, the one that shall lead to expanding youth's horizons and honing their skills to prepare them for the future. We hope the university explores the highest potential of students and guides them through their paths with a collective mission to support the country economically and intellectually!"

"Technology is breaking conventional barriers to evolve our country and introduce new advancements. This university serves not only as an institution but a ray of hope that will guide young aspirants and help them attain their ambitions while boosting the technological progression in the world. We look forward to University Of Engineering and Technology, Roorkee creating more opportunities for the youth and preparing them for their professional career paths," said Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of Higher Education. Govt. of Uttarakhand.

With this launch, our mission is to make UETR a brand name that gets established in the minds of young professional technocrats and managers and establish UETR as one of the top and most leading universities of India.

Registrations Open for Batch 2021.

For Registration, visit the website: (https://www.uetr.ac.in)

