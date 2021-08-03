Uniza Group ties up with USA Companies for launching innovative products for Indian markets

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): (https://unizagroup.com) Uniza Group, an Ahmedabad based young Pharma company celebrating its first year of operations has entered into an exclusive tie-up with Lysulin Inc - innovator company from USA to launch (https://lysulin.com) Lysulin - a breakthrough evidence based nutritional product for Indian Market.

Lysulin is patented in the USA for the prevention of protein glycation using Lysine supplements and as a method of diabetes support using a supplement.

Uniza is a pharmaceutical venture of Pashupati Group. Company has set up a Modern, state-of-the-art facility complying with WHO-GMP and PIC/S guidelines at Kadi near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Having launched India business in August 2020, the company has gradually expanded its product range to over 80 SKU's with a sale of Rs. 25 crore in the first year.

Speaking on the development, Sreekanth Seshadri, CEO and Managing Partner, Uniza Healthcare, said, "Our endeavour is to bring the best of global healthcare products to India and the launch of Lysulin, Schones and Keratizaare testimony to our commitment. Company is looking to introduce more innovative products for the first time in India. Focused on dermatology, cardiology and diabetes management we offer products that includes Anti fungals, Anti dandruff preparations, Moisturizers, Antibiotics, Anti allergic preparations, Anti acne, Multi-vitamins, Anti Hypertensives, Oral Hypoglycemic agents, Lipid Lowering agents, and Iron preparations."

"Uniza is committed to deliver high quality and cost effective formulations. Our R & D and production team ensures strict adherence to GMP guidelines and WHO quality norms for producing world class products. Our International business would mainly focus on ROW markets like Africa, LATAM, South East Asia and CIS countries and planning to file over 180 dossiers. Our Indian business is aiming to achieve sales of Rs. 100 crore in FY 2021-22," said, Saurin Parikh, MD, Uniza Group & Founder, Pashupati Group.

Pharmaceutical venture of the (http://pashupatigrp.com) Pashupati Group, Uniza is founded with a mission to contribute to the enrichment of quality of life around the globe through creation of Innovative Healthcare Products. The Founder of Pashupati Group, Mr. Saurin Parikh has team up with highly experienced team - Mr. Shirish Belapure, Sreekanth Seshadri, Ashish Sarkar, Ujwal Desai and Bhuvan Shah to form Uniza.

The founding members are veterans in the Indian Pharmaceutical sector and expert professions from the areas of Manufacturing, Procurement and Material Resource Management, Contract Manufacturing and In Licensing, Domestic and International Sales and Marketing.

In FY 20-21, Uniza in collaboration with Cymbiotics Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., USA had introduced Schones hair serum and Keratiza shampoo for the first time in India. Schones comes with patented FADD technology which helps repair damaged hair surface and transform hair from dull and rough to shiny and manageable. Keratiza shampoo is used to reduce scaling, hair Loss and hair conditioning to have greater thickness and appearance.

Company has a vision to be a leading Global Healthcare provider with a robust product pipeline through Innovation, Research & Quality Excellence.

