You would like to read
- Unlistedkart Finfluencer Program - An educational drive to empower investors and financial influencers
- Formal investing in Unlisted Stocks: How Unlistedkart is unlocking true portfolio growth
- UnlistedKart makes risk undertaking a rewarding experience for Investors
- UnlistedKart makes risk undertaking a rewarding experience for Investors
- Viruss, Brown Gal, Ayush's new music video features several influencers, crosses 5 million views on YouTube within two days
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): The private equity sector in India has been witnessing staggering growth over the past few years. In 2020 alone, private equity investments grew 38 per cent to a record high of USD 62.2 billion, as reported by Reuters. And all this amongst the blatant uncertainties projected by the pandemic. The Pre-IPO market has been witnessing significant maturing.
Unlistedkart has been among the frontrunners of this growth regarding investments in unlisted shares. With more than USD 15 Million in topline, 2021, the company has a considerable stronghold as the market leader. And the recent launch of the Unlistedkart Finfluencer Program is a testament to this fact.
The program is geared to create an exclusive community for Financial Influencers that aims at spreading awareness about the unlisted market and the risks and rewards associated with the investor community. And all this while empowering influencers to educate their audiences.
The program invites other finance influencers to join the Unlistedkart community in its endeavour to increase awareness about investment avenues, especially in areas that are traditionally considered unconventional.
"We have witnessed first-hand how disruptive alternative investments can be. And we want to empower more people that have unique skill sets to join our journey. So, our Finfluencer program is aimed at creating a fertile ground for like-minded individuals to flourish. It's an invitation to entrepreneurs, bloggers, journalists, artists, social media influencers, and anyone who holds sway over their respective audiences in the finance domain," said Krishna Raghavan, CEO of Unlistedkart.
The goal of the Finfluencer program is to educate everyday investors about the wealth creation opportunities that exist in the private equity space. With a thriving Finfluencer community positioned around knowledge-sharing, it is easy to see what the influencers can get out of it - exclusive coverage as a valued Unlistedkart partner.
Such a program that empowers Finfluencers and everyday investors alike is a step in the right direction. "While the hype around these increases, it becomes our fundamental responsibility to educate investors about the acceptable risks of investing in high yielding instruments - like credit risks, market risks and liquidity risks. At a scrip level, an investor must be able to comprehend fundamentals, try to measure standard deviation, and much more. We intend to further armour investors to make the right choices," added Krishna Raghavan.
To begin with, Unlistedkart plans to add about 20 exclusive Finfluencers under this program and will ensure extensive coverage. The Unlistedkart Finfluencer community is set to be a go-to resource for retail investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios with acceptable risk exposure and better returns, a privilege that was traditionally available only to HNIs and investment institutions.
Mail: (hello@unlistedkart.com)
Website: (https://unlistedkart.com/)
Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/unlistedkart/)
LinkedIn: (https://www.linkedin.com/in/unlistedkart/)
Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/unlistedkart/)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor