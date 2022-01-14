Unlocking the portal of opportunities: SLS Nagpur to organize an International lecture series

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur, one of the most prestigious law schools in the country, as well as a proud wing of the globally renowned Symbiosis group of institutes, is coming up with a golden opportunity for the student community.

The institute is all set to organize an International lecture series, scheduled on 17th January 2022, with global institutional level tie-ups.

The Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur, which has always been a trendsetter for the domain, is yet again proving its prominence with its unique and highly rewarding initiative. SLS Nagpur has always been highly active and portrayed imminent energy in inviting the best academicians, accomplished professionals, policymakers, and industry experts to share their views and experiences with the student aspirants of the domain.

The institute is creating one such opportunity again for the student community, with the chances of interacting with the biggest names of the profession and learning from these eminent personalities. To provide the students with the best possible benefits, the institute has also formed a tie-up with the renowned Faculty of Sharia and Law, Villa College, the Maldives, to organize this International Virtual Seminar on Asian Migrant Labourers: Problems and Prospects.

The seminar will also host four resource persons from the field, one each from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Maldives.

Jyotica Bhasin, the Senior Partner at Law Offices of Bhasin and Bhasin Associates, New Delhi, will be representing India during the seminar, followed by Mr. Mahdy Hasan, National Programme Officer of Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling at United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Regional Office for South Asia, who will be representing Bangladesh.

The seminar will also feature Dr. Minah Faiz Rashad, Co-Founder and the President of The Mission for Migrant Workers in the Maldives, and Anurag Devkota, Human Rights lawyer, Law and Policy Forum for Social Justice in Nepal.

Such a warm and ground-breaking initiative from SLS Nagpur deserves a lot of appreciation, especially amidst the hike in the pandemic spread rate the world is witnessing again. This International lecture series is setting such a strong example for the whole industry, too, to enhance the learning opportunities for the students at any cost.

SLS Nagpur has proved its efficiency as a law school and its excellence in supplying lawyers and legal experts to the industry as well as the society a lot of times. The institute is continuing to display its elegance in accomplishing new and innovative milestones with such promising and highly rewarding initiatives.

By being a part of the Symbiosis group of institutes from 1971, SLS Nagpur has been playing a pivotal role in carrying the legacy of the former in providing legal education. By providing the students with all the necessary inputs they will ever need to become an efficient lawyer, SLS Nagpur is never known for making a compromise in the quality of its curriculum and practices.

The International lecture series organized by the institute is indeed a great example of how well a legal institute can function, keeping the welfare of the students as its priority.

The seminar is scheduled for 17th January 2022, at 14:30 IST, which will be a one and a half hours session conducted on Zoom. The registration for the seminar is open for all, and the individuals can register their names and ensure their presence for the session. The interested individuals can register by scanning the QR Code provided in the poster or the link provided below.

The registrations for the seminar will close on 15th January 2022. All the participating individuals will be provided with an E-Certificate.

To Register: (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf_RRfjt0vIAj9CiMPazZIOj7Jmf6u_Htiwh-O9tA1X6tUNVA/viewform)

For more details: (https://www.slsnagpur.edu.in/?utm_source=SRV+PR+ & utm_medium=Press+Release+ & utm_campaign=SLS+Nagpur+) | Mail: info@slsnagpur.edu.in

