New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading Sports Nutrition Brand Animal Booster Nutrition has become one of the most trusted brands of the country within a short span of time with its high-quality products.

Company's CEO Dr. Anuj Chaudhary has expressed his worries on the unwanted use of antibiotic by the body builders.

"Antibiotics are a precious resource, but wrong intake can harm the life of a sportsman individually as well as his professional life. So it is very important to get the right advice before taking them," said Dr Anuj Chaudhary, PhD in Sports Medicine and CEO, Animal Booster Nutrition Company.

"Steroid use in sports is illegal and athletes may be tested for them. Professional athletes tend to avoid the common steroids and use more sophisticated methods, perhaps involving natural testosterone and human growth hormone, which are more difficult to detect in abnormal amounts in urine or blood tests," he added.

Dr Chaudhary suggested that, "Every Body Builder and Sportsman should follow the guidelines of WADA and NADA. Personally I used Animal booster nutrition company products which is approved by FSSAI - Indian government agency and as per international standards." He further stated that, "If any sports man wants some personal suggestions from my side, I am always ready."

Anabolic steroids can harm in many ways and majorly adverse Effects are as following:

* Acne and cysts

* Breast growth and shrinking of testicles in men

* Enlarged prostate

* Voice deepening and growth of body hair in women

* Enlarged clitoris

* Growth of facial hair, changes in or cessation of the menstrual cycle in women

* Heart problems, including heart attack

* Liver disease, including cancer

* Aggressive behaviour

* Erectile dysfunction

Animal Booster Nutrition Company is India's leading Sports Nutrition Brand which growing fast with high-quality products including Whey Protein, Weight gainer, Carbohydrate, Glucose, BCAA, Glutamine and Fat Burner.

Our quality control system ensures that the formulations of the products made are as per the FSSAI guidelines. That's why Animal Booster Nutrition has become one of the most trusted and genuine brands available in the market. We believe in the philosophy to market the best products at the most competitive price bracket.

Founded in 2008, Animal Booster Nutrition is now India's Best Nutrition Brand through a diverse and dedicated team of staff, athletes, and active influencers. Every day we work to inspire people of all ages and genders to believe in their fitness potential, then fuel them to achieve it.

Animal Booster Nutrition, we aim to fuel the ambitions of people across India-making the best in sports nutrition available to everyone, whatever their Target to achieve. We pride ourselves in providing a broad selection of products at an exceptional value to power this, including a range of dietary needs including vegetarian, raw dairy and gluten-free, so any customer can enjoy the benefits of high-quality nutrition.

2004 - Animal Booster Nutrition achieved ISO9001 production certification and also have GMP (Goods Manufacturing Practice) and HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) accreditation.

