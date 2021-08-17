UP State Council for Higher Education Chairman Prof Dr. Girish Chandra Tripathi interacts with students and staff of Galgotias University

You would like to read
- Galgotias University to open 'Deendayal Upadhyaya Higher Quality Center' for students from weaker sections
- Justice J.R. Midha joins Galgotias University to transform legal education in India
- SDF Kerala leader Girish Pillai ropes in political strategist Subodh Bajpai for development of Kerala
- HarperCollins India to publish Girish Karnad's memoir, This Life At Play, on 19th May 2021
- Dr Samir Tripathi sings the entire Ramcharitmanas with its meaning launched on Youtube channel Medhraj Astro
Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chairman of Higher Education Council of Uttar Pradesh, Professor (Dr.) Girish Chandra Tripathi and Regional Officer of Higher Education Department, Meerut Region, RK Gupta visited Galgotias University.
The honorable Chairman was welcomed by the NCC cadets of the university with a guard of honour. Throughout the tour his focus remained on the quality of education.
Prof. Girish Chandra Tripathi along with his team discussed the quality of education in detail in a conceptual session with the teachers and students of the university, and simultaneously inspected the labs, classrooms, library, Auditorium, media Labs etc.
About 3 hours of the inspection of the university, he said that the main objective of his visit was to inspect the quality of education in the university. Because the benefit of quality education directly goes to the students and Nation.
During the discussion, he laid special emphasis on education in line with industry and the duty of students towards the country. and shared the thoughts to the university management on solutions to the challenges being faced in the field of education and internationalization of education.
Encouraging the students, he said that, "Our country has been a Woman dominated country. That's why we should respect our country and women. He told the students that there was no crime against women in ancient India. In ancient times we did not talk about rights, rather we used to discharge our rights. If our ancestors had talked about rights, we would never have been free. This land is not a land of debate, it is a land of dialogue. so you should communicate, not debate."
He added that "Society should also learn to give because in a community where there is talk of taking, it doesn't progress much." A mango plant was also planted in the university campus along with the members of the management to make them aware of the environment.
Galgotias University is one of the leading private universities in India ranked No 1 in Uttar Pradesh by India today rankings. Galgotias has amongst the highest placements in Northern India with more than 900+ companies giving multiple offers to the students.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor