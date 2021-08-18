Upcoming gritty Bengali crime thriller by Shekhar Ghosh is a Pan-Indian Audience Flick

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): After his two previous Hindi feature films 'Sooper Se Ooper' and 'Chowky' Shekhar Ghosh is now all set to release his first Bengali film, Syndicate a crime thriller which boasts of quite an ensemble cast including Shaheb Bhattacherjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Shantilal Mukherjee, Sudip Mukherjee, Chandan Sen, Prantik Banerjee, Pratiksha Sen, and others in pivotal roles.

Adds Shekhar, "It's a crime thriller based around the news syndicate instead of locally entrenched topics, I chose a universally appealing subject for this film." Sauraseni plays Pakhi Roy, a young and ethical journalist who gets into danger for stubbornly pursuing the truth. The story begins when she disappears and the plot unravels like onion peels.

The film and characters are all painted in varying shades of grey and our intent was to push the limits of cinematic technology as prevalent today to give the audience a unique entertaining experience.

Sugar Coated Films is a leading production in-house with content creation & development capabilities. With a 25 year lineage, SCF has produced over 2000 national TV commercials and their Directors Shekhar Ghosh & Shashank Ghosh have directed over 10 successful feature films collectively. Currently SCF is producing features both in Hindi and Regional Languages along with a high-profile web series with some of the India's leading OTT platforms under able stewardship of Producer Chaandreyee Daas.

