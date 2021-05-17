upGrad introduces Education@Work - a Corporate Digital Campus; aims to onboard 50+ corporates in this fiscal

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): upGrad for Business, the B2B arm of South Asia's largest online higher education company upGrad, launches Education@Work - A Corporate Digital Campus, wherein upGrad will enable organisations with 100+ education courses for their employees across MBA Degrees, Data, Technology, and Behavioral disciplines.
Given the Covid crisis, organisations are leveraging online learning as the only possible L & D initiative, as on-site has not been feasible for more than a year and will not be so in the near future. upGrad's launch of Education@Work is aptly timed, as such initiatives have proven to deliver elevated employee attention resulting in a ~21 per cent increase in profitability for companies, as per the Gallup findings.
Talking about the new launch, Minaxi Indra, President & Head, upGrad for Business, said, "Recent report highlights that 61 per cent of the workforce feels burnt out. Channelising our employees' efforts by focusing on their developmental needs creates an engaged and productive employee base. Our partnership delivers tangible business outcomes for our customers and the Education@Work offering is a game-changer for organisations. It is designed keeping in mind a two-fold approach of enhancing employee productivity and helping organisations with business growth in the current turbulent times."
Mosur Saisekar, Country Head, Legato, one of upGrad's B2B partners, quoted, "upGrad for Business offers an excellent list of choices for industry-relevant online programs conducted by well-known universities and colleges. Together with upGrad, we believe, we'll be able to empower the workforce of the future."
upGrad for Business, which has 50+ companies across sectors such as PSUs (Power Grid Corporation of India), ITeS (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Manufacturing (Welspun Group), Consulting (PwC), Analytics (Fractal Analytics), BFSI (HDFC Life Insurance), Media (Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited) and PR (Adfactors PR), as their corporate clients, look to onboard another 50+ with the new offerings of Education@Work.
