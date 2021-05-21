Upgrade to the latest Realme 8 5G on EMIs starting Rs. 1,333 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI/Business Wire India): The latest addition to the 5G bandwagon is the Realme 8 5G. Touted to be the most affordable 5G smartphone, the Realme 8 5G is now available on easy EMIs starting Rs 1,333 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

The Realme 8 5G flaunts a 5000-mAh battery, Android 11 OS, and a 48MP primary camera. There is a 16MP selfie camera and the smartphone also comes with a 18W fast-charging support. Customers can purchase the Realme mobile online on easy EMIs, zero down payment and get it home delivered.

The 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 14,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 16,999 on the EMI Store. The mobile phone is available in two colour variants namely Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue. Read on to know more about their starting EMIs:

1. Realme 8 5G (4GB + 128GB) on EMIs starting Rs 1,333

2. Realme 8 5G (8GB + 128GB) on EMIs starting Rs 1,417

Customers can shop for the Realme 8 5G online in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

Whether it is Realme mobiles or any other best-selling brand, one can purchase smartphones online from the comfort of their home on the EMI Store. There are several additional benefits of shopping on the EMI Store such as:

* The EMI Store has a hyperlocal shopping model which allows one to purchase their favourite products online from stores nearby and get it home delivered within same day.

* Customers purchasing Realme mobiles can avail exclusive benefits like on No Cost EMI, zero down payment, cashbacks, and discounts on the final price.

* Buyers can also opt for convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.

Purchase the Realme 8 5G in 4 easy steps on the EMI Store:

1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using their registered mobile number.

2. Browse from a range of Realme mobiles and select the smartphone to be purchased.

3. At the payment window, customers must choose the EMI tenor, and then add delivery address.

4. An OTP is sent to one's registered mobile number for verification. After reviewing terms and conditions, click on 'Buy Now' and then the purchase is complete. The ordered smartphone will be home delivered as quickly as possible.

