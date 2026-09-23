BusinessWire India Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22: UrbanWrk, the premium managed workspace company, has inaugurated its second centre in Hyderabad at Meenakshi Tech Park, HITEC City, adding approximately 85,000 sq. ft. to its portfolio in the city and taking its total Hyderabad footprint to approximately 1.35 lakh sq. ft. The opening marks the next phase of UrbanWrk's growth in the city. With both locations situated within HITEC City, the expansion strengthens UrbanWrk's presence in one of Hyderabad's key commercial districts and responds to continued demand from enterprises for thoughtfully designed, flexible workplaces. Qentelli, a Dallas-headquartered digital and cloud technology company, is among the first enterprises to move into the new centre, occupying 700+ seats for its Hyderabad operations.

A second Hyderabad centre, driven by demand UrbanWrk entered Hyderabad in 2024 with its 50,000 sq. ft. centre at Raheja Mindspace. With the centre now fully occupied, Meenakshi Tech Park marks a natural extension of the company's presence in HITEC City. Hyderabad's flexible workspace market is also seeing strong growth. Cushman & Wakefield recorded 40,451 flex seats leased in Hyderabad during H1 2026, a 170.8% increase year on year, with technology occupiers and GCCs among the key drivers. Beyond adding capacity, the new centre reflects UrbanWrk's approach to managed workspaces: combining considered design with the flexibility, technology and service infrastructure required by enterprise teams. Spaces are planned around how organisations work, with the ability to tailor layouts, expand over time and integrate workplace requirements without compromising the overall employee experience.

Anuj Munot, CEO & Founder, UrbanWrk, said: "Our decision to expand in Hyderabad came from what we were already seeing on the ground. Enterprise demand in HITEC City has continued to grow, and Meenakshi Tech Park allows us to build on that momentum in a market we understand well. What is changing is what companies expect from a managed workspace. Flexibility is now a given. Enterprises are looking for a premium workplace experience, and that goes well beyond finishes. It is about the address, thoughtful design, seamless technology and a hospitality and service layer that delivers consistently every day. At the same time, the workplace needs to reflect the organisation and adapt as the business evolves. That is the standard we continue to build across UrbanWrk."

Built for enterprise teams in Hyderabad's technology corridor Located approximately 800 metres from Raidurg Metro, the Meenakshi Tech Park centre sits in the heart of the Madhapur-HITEC City technology corridor. The centre offers both ready-to-move-in spaces through UrbanWrk Studios and tailor-made managed offices for larger enterprise requirements. The centre includes private offices, tech-enabled meeting rooms, focus and phone booths, member lounges, the Wrk Cafe, breakout and gaming areas and 24/7 access, alongside enterprise-grade technology and facility management infrastructure. The centre also incorporates occupancy sensors, digital access control, visitor management and integrated workplace technology. With two locations now operating within HITEC City, UrbanWrk plans to deepen its enterprise presence in Hyderabad.

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