BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: UrbanWrk, India's premium managed workspaces brand, today confirmed the delivery of a 12,000 sq ft dedicated workspace in Bangalore. The client is a globally renowned aviation interiors and aerospace engineering major, supplying products to the world's leading commercial aircraft manufacturers. Located at Primeco Towers, Bannerghatta Road, the office will be operational from May 2026 and marks UrbanWrk's debut in Bengaluru. The client opened its India branch in June 2024 at UrbanWrk, Nandan Pro Biz, Pune. As the team grew, it partnered with UrbanWrk to build a larger 23,000 sq ft office at the UrbanWrk flagship - MontClaire on Baner-Pashan Link Road. The Bangalore office is the next chapter - and the first beyond their Pune base.

"The best way to enter a new city is when a client you have already built for asks you to come with them," said Harsh Mehta, COO & Founder, UrbanWrk. "That's a client telling you that your model delivered real value, and choosing to carry that forward as they grow, which is exactly how our Bangalore story began. Our South India expansion is well underway, and the fact that it is being led in part by existing clients choosing to grow with us is, for us, the strongest possible foundation to build on." UrbanWrk currently operates 12 premium managed workspaces across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with a total footprint of over 8 lakh sq ft. With Bangalore now operational and new centres in Hyderabad and Kochi on the way, the network continues to expand rapidly across India's key business hubs.

The company's clients include Capgemini, Toyota, Bosch, GE, Schneider Electric, Daimler, Air India, IndiGo, Tata Motors, GoDaddy and Ola among others. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)