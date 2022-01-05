US-Based EV company Nikolaelektric Otomobil gears up to step foot in Indian Market

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/TPT): US-based electric vehicles startup "Nikolaelektric Otomobil" is all set to target Indian EV market and is preparing to launch its first premium electric motorcycle at the end of January 2022.
Nikolelektric has already set up its subsidiary in India with intent to make India as a central distribution hub to cover Asian Region.
Currently, the company is aggressively working on developing a dealer network across PAN India. Nikolaelektric has been working on strategies to build a global motorcycle brand and sustain a premium product line while keeping it pocket-friendly for its customers.
Talking about the current market situation, the CTO of the brand, Christopher Emery said, "Technology is always evolving, and with its exponential expansion, we have a lot to look forward to in the market today. The electric vehicle industry in India is picking pace with 100% FDI possible, new manufacturing hubs, and increased push to improve charging infrastructure. Regardless of the country's ambitious targets, India's EV space is at a nascent stage. However, looking at it differently - India offers the world's largest untapped market, especially in the two-wheeler segment. Considering the same, with our plans to scale the Indian Market, we are envisioning to bridge this gap in the market, giving a tough competition to all our competitors with mindful and innovative strategies in place."
With their effective and hardworking team, they are manufacturing high-quality products with innovation in the same. Nikolaelektric with its approach is redefining the automobile industry and introducing some unique products in the market.
The company is focused on building a solid business that will leave customers and partners enjoying the benefits of leading-edge technology and a globally recognized brand. Nikolaelektric Otomobil will continue to build a global brand while attaining leadership in the electric motorcycle industry.
This story is provided by TPT.
