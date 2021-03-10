Usha Thalathoti expresses her gratitude to Dreamz Production House

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/ThePRTree): A quick look around the world shows how things have been fast-moving across industries, thanks to the various advances and developments that are taking place and the relentless efforts and passion of various entrepreneurs as well, who have tried to bring about a greater change in their respective fields.

Talking about the entertainment and events field, which requires high-performing professionals and entrepreneurs, has been seeing a constant rise, thanks to companies like Dreamz Production House that aims to bring to life the best of the events, bringing at the forefront the best of talents to the nation.

Under the leadership of Sharad Chaudhary, the firm recently held the famous 'Mrs. India Universal 2021' contest in Lucknow. The competition was held between 15 beauties and Usha Thalathoti emerged as the runner-up of the coveted contest. Apart from that, this beautiful lady was also awarded the title of 'Mrs. International Looks'.

Talking about how difficult it is to explain and make people understand the stigmas that surface in our society when it comes to beauty, Usha Thalathoti says that women need to come forward and broaden people's mindsets regarding the same, making them understand that true beauty lies in service. She also highlights that beauty is about standing firm in one's purpose and constantly moving forward along the path to creating a unique and inspirational story.

Her positive attitude and approach towards life and her belief in working for others can be attributed to her mother's teaching and her work as a founder of 'Deevena Foundation', a charitable trust for serving lower-income family kids, destitute and senior citizens.

Carrying forward this legacy, taking inspiration from her mother, the talented lady has actively involved herself in working for many social causes. Usha Thalathoti did her Master's in Business Administration and is a loving wife to an IT professional named Raj Dinakaran. Her in-laws have always supported her dreams and aspirations, which has allowed her to reach this prominent position in life.

Most importantly, Usha Thalathoti has thanked Dreamz Production House and Sharad Choudhary for giving this platform to her and the many other ladies who could be a part of the same. This gave their dreams wings and allowed them to represent women across the country who aspire to do something in life. The contest was beautifully hosted by Dreamz Production House and had in attendance many stars to grace the event.

Some of the names include Karan Kundra, Yuvika Choudhary, Prince Narula, Rannvijay, Rajeev Khandelwal, Zeishan Quadri (Director), and Anushka Sharma, amongst many others. Tarun Rathi, the Vice President, Film Development Board, UP and Cabinet Minister, UP government served as the Chief Guest of the event, along with Rahul Gupta, Convenor Chairman Jewellers and bullion association. Associate director- Omdeep Kavita Motiyani, Male designer- Pankaj Soni, Female designer- Batul Ali.

Sharad Choudhary's Dreamz Production House is known across the industry as a firm that believes in promoting the young talents of our country and providing them with a platform of a lifetime, changing their lives for the better.

