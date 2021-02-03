UST and ThinkIQ partner to deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility and process yield optimization platform

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): ( https://www.ust.com/en ) a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced its strategic partnership with ( https://thinkiq.com ) a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS, to develop a solution that optimizes production yields by integrating advanced visibility with process optimization capabilities. This will further enhance UST's offerings to Retail, CPG, and Manufacturing core verticals to achieve optimized supply chain operations from source to consumption.

UST Omni™ combines the strengths and capabilities of UST and ThinkIQ to provide an integrated cloud-based visibility platform to enable actionable insights that substantially enhance product integrity with state-of-the-art process modelling providing unparalleled process optimization. The combined strength enables full transparency, an auditable trail, and deep-dive analytical capabilities, providing a complete and continual health check on the supply chain, sourcing origins, and optimizing production efficiencies.

"Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, especially with the significant disruption due to the pandemic and global economic issues. Monitoring and preventing product integrity issues before they come into distribution or directly into manufacturing processes is key to enabling optimal process modelling. With ThinkIQ's capabilities and UST's digital transformation expertise, we can better support our clients and improve their production yield and customer satisfaction to levels not previously attainable," said Mark Holmes, Supply Chain Practice Leader, UST. "From the Fortune 500 to the Global 2000 companies, across all industries, will now be able to receive, analyze and act on product integrity information, anytime, anywhere along the entire supply chain in a seamless, pro-active and optimized way," he added.

Optimizing supply chains with pro-active monitoring of inventory down to item level will allow analysis of important raw material and product integrity issues proactively before they enter into production to enable optimal process yield optimization.

"ThinkIQ's ability to track material flow through the entire process as opposed to just looking at individual equipment status is pivotal to transforming Smart Manufacturing today," said Doug Lawson, Chief Executive Officer, ThinkIQ. "Our partnership with UST brings the best of ThinkIQ technology with UST's understanding of digital transformation to deliver unprecedented traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, and compliance while reducing waste and achieving Industry 4.0 status."

