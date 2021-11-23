UST Bengaluru crosses 6000 employees and plans to double the headcount in the next 2 years

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.ust.com) UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the expansion of the workforce in its Bengaluru, Karnataka center to over 6000 employees.

The company has also added over 2000 employees since February 2020, the post-pandemic era. In line with the company's accelerated growth strategy, UST Bengaluru center plans to double the number of employees to 12,000 by 2023.

The global technology company is planning to expand its local presence in India to attract the best talents. In the next 18-24 months, the Bengaluru center will hire freshers (entry-level engineering graduates) and experienced engineers for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, technology, logistics, semiconductors, and BFSI (Banking and Financial Services and Insurance) clients.

Headquartered in California, US, and with offices across 25 countries and over 35 offices, UST is a rapidly growing company that provides cutting-edge digital transformation services, products, and platforms to Global 2000 and Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide. With a commitment to tap into India's engineering and software talent, UST has dedicated software delivery centers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi NCR.

Dr E V Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Electronics, Information Technology (IT), Biotechnology (Bt) and Science & Technology (S & T), and of Commerce and Industries Department, Government of Karnataka, said, "Karnataka's strengths lie in our deep tech talent, vibrant tech ecosystem, cosmopolitan culture and forward-looking Government. Karnataka's vast and diversified resource base has emerged as a reputed investment destination for investors worldwide. The fact that IT companies are expanding year-on-year stands testimony to this. I would like to congratulate UST for crossing 6,000 employees in the Bengaluru office. It is great to hear that UST will be scaling up and hiring further in Bengaluru over the next few years. As the Government of Karnataka, we look forward to supporting UST in its growth and expansion plans. We extend our sincere wishes to UST and its employees."

Speaking on the milestone, Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer and Country Head - India, UST, said, "We are quite excited to expand our India operations with one of the company's largest centers in the world at Bengaluru. At UST, we are determined to hire the top talent as they will provide an opportunity for the company to expand the best-in-class digital revolution and support our global clients while creating great IT industry job opportunities in Bengaluru."

"UST's Bengaluru center is our second-largest development center globally, and we are opening over 6000 new job positions in Bengaluru to meet the surge in demand in the expansion of our business and clients. The mission of transforming lives through technology is UST's unchequered legacy from its inception in 1999. It reflects deeply in our client focus, care for our employees, and commitment to society. Our growth in Bengaluru and various Tier 1 and 2 cities in India is testimony to it. In addition, with Digital at the core of our capabilities, we offer industry-leading learning opportunities, entrepreneurial work culture, and access to marquee clients to our employees," said Manu Sivarajan, Center Head UST Bengaluru and General Manager & Head - India, GCC, North East Asia Business Unit, UST.

"UST has always been living up to our customer expectations focused on changing market conditions, especially in the engineering space. We are happy that the Bangalore center is the pillar of growth of UST's digital and new-age technology capabilities, including Engineering Services, to our clients and have attracted a good number of top talents to our center. Today, we are extremely proud that we are also the Number One Semiconductor Engineering services company in India catering to top semiconductor clients, and Bengaluru center became our hub for this capability during the last 12 years," added Kirankumar Doreswamy, Sr Director Engineering Services and Deputy Center Head, UST Bengaluru.

UST Hyderabad recently (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-hyderabad-celebrates-1000-employees-plans-to-double-the-headcount-to-2000) celebrated the joining of 1000 Employees and announced its plans to double the headcount at the center to 2000 employees within the next two years. UST also announced(https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-to-hire-over-10000-new-employees-in-2021) its plans to hire over 10,000 new employees this year across the globe, with digital proficiencies and critical skills in Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure, Java, Data Science & Engineering, Application Development and Modernization, AI/ML, Automation (RPA/IPA).

