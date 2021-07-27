UST earns 2021 Great Place to Work™ Certification in the U.S. and Mexico

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.ust.com) UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been certified by Great Place to Work® in the U.S.
The company has also earned the coveted certification in Mexico for the first time.
The prestigious accolade is based entirely on employees' opinions about their experience working at UST.
Great Place to Work (GPTW) is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace. GPTW helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.
To be certified as a Great Place to Work, UST's USA and Mexico centers underwent a 'Trust Index Survey' and a 'Culture Brief', both of which included a deep dive into UST's values, culture, people practices, and programs, benefits, and more. Based on employee feedback and the culture assessment, Great Place to Work confirmed that UST delivers a consistently high-trust experience for all.
Even with the pandemic over the past 18 months, UST's scores against critical evaluation parameters including Equity, Impartiality, Leadership Behavior, Integrity, Communication, and Collaboration were significantly higher than scores in 2019. Recognized by Great Place to Work™ in (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-recognized-as-the-great-place-to-work-in-india) India and the (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-recognized-as-one-of-uks-best-workplaces-2021) U.K., UST has been consistently certified as a GPTW since 2019.
"We are incredibly delighted by this distinguished accomplishment," said Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST. "In a time marked by unprecedented challenges, we are pleased to have persevered with a positive workplace culture and are grateful to our dedicated associates who strive to build meaningful relationships with our clients and the communities around us."
Despite a challenging year and a half for businesses worldwide, UST continued to sustain its award-winning culture. In addition to the GPTW certification, UST was named a T(https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-named-a-top-employer-2021-in-eight-countries) op Employer 2021 in eight countries by the "Top Employers Institute (TEI)" and was honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award for being (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-honored-as-one-of-the-top-100-best-places-to-work-in-2020) one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.
"We are committed to providing a culture of transparency and respect in the organization where there is boundless opportunity to learn, grow, and progress," added Gopinath. "We are very grateful and appreciative of our people - the foundation of our success - who have contributed to making UST a great place to grow and do meaningful work."
With 26,000 employees already across 25 countries and over 35 offices, UST is looking to add technologists and creative thinkers to its expanding workforce.
To learn more about UST's certification, please visit (https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7002435) GPTW.
For more information about careers at UST, please visit (https://www.ust.com/en/careers)
