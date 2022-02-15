UST named 'Top Employer 2022' in North America, Asia Pacific, and ten countries

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has received the (https://www.top-employers.com/en-US/about-us) Top Employers Institute's (TEI) prestigious (https://www.top-employers.com/en-US/certified-top-employers-search/?text=ust & page=1) 'Blue Seal' certification for North America and Asia Pacific regions. The company has also been re-certified as a 2022 Top Employer in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, and Spain.

UST in Canada and Taiwan have been newly certified as a Top Employer for 2022. UST was also listed among the Top 10 employers in the UK. Built on a foundation of humility, humanity and integrity, the company has exemplified its employee centricity, work-life balance, and the practice of diversity and inclusion.

TEI certifies global employers who provide associates with optimal working conditions and personal and professional development opportunities. Being certified as a 'Top Employer' showcases an organization's dedication to its people and practices. The Blue Seal represents the coveted 'Continental Certification'. With consistent Top Employers Certification, UST ranks among a distinguished group of companies worldwide that excel in employee conditions, people policies, and programs.

Commenting on the achievement, Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said, "This recognition is a significant accomplishment for us as we expand our global footprint. Our goal is to evolve continually and transform our people processes to create a responsive, engaging, and agile environment. We thrive in a positive workplace culture that helps overcome challenges, supports colleagues, and celebrates wins. It has helped us build meaningful relationships with associates, our clients, and the communities around us."

TEI's survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity & inclusion, and more. UST has continued to improve across all measured criteria (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-named-a-top-employer-2021-in-eight-countries) year over year.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said, "Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organizations across the world, our regional Top Employers have continued to prioritize going above and beyond to maintain their excellent people practices in the workplace. UST has proved their unwavering commitment to their employees on an international level that spans numerous countries. We are excited to celebrate and applause them for their achievement in 2022."

Kavita Kurup, Global Head - Human Resources, UST, said, "We are very proud of the continental and regional recognition we have received from the Top Employer Institute. Even with the ongoing pandemic, we have remained steadfast in reviewing our programs and practices and adapting them to constantly changing market conditions. This is where the TEI certification program has immensely helped, including audits of our programs against industry benchmarks. Employee health and wellbeing, employee learning, building a resilient workforce, and readiness for a hybrid model remain top of the agenda at UST. With our human-centered approach and the power of technology, UST aims to create boundless impact and transform lives."

In addition to the latest achievement, UST won the '(https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-wins-business-culture-awards-for-the-second-time-in-a-row) Business Culture Team Award' for its Office of Values & Culture (OVC) at the Business Culture Awards 2021. UST was also recognized as the Best Place to Work in (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-certified-as-a-great-place-to-work-in-malaysia) Malaysia, (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-earns-2021-great-place-to-work-certification-in-the-us-and-mexico) the U.S., the (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-recognized-as-one-of-uks-best-workplaces-2021) UK, (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-recognized-as-the-great-place-to-work-in-india) India, and Mexico. The (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-honored-as-one-of-the-100-best-companies-for-women-in-india-2021-and-2021-exemplar-of-inclusion) company was recognized as one of the '100 Best Companies for Women in India 2021' and '2021 Exemplar of Inclusion'. The company had also recently announced its aggressive hiring plans of over (https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-newsroom/ust-to-hire-over-10000-new-employees-in-2021) 10,000 employees across the globe to support its global business demand, accelerate the digital transformation of companies and the rise of the digital economy.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,600 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and around the world. Together, with over 29,000 employees in 30-plus countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at (https://www.ust.com).

