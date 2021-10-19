Utkarsh Small Finance Bank commences its operations in Tamil Nadu, Opens its first branch in Ashok Nagar, Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 (ANI/PNN): Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited today announced the inauguration of its first branch in the city of Chennai and in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The Bank today has 601 branches in 202 districts spread across 19 states and 2 Union Territories in the country.

The residents of Ashok Nagar, Chennai can now avail the Bank's products and services, which includes savings bank account, current account, fixed deposits, recurring deposits, housing loans, business loans and loan against property amongst other facilities.

G. S. Sundararajan - Chairperson, Utkarsh Core Invest Ltd.,(Promoter Institution of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank), said, "It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate the first Branch of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank in the state of Tamil Nadu and in the city of Chennai. The Bank will complement the robust business growth in the region and will be able to cater to the myriad banking and financial needs of the customer. It is a moment of pride for us, being the promoter institution of the Bank, to witness its exciting growth journey from a microfinance company to one of the leading Small Finance Banks in the country".

Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh SFBL, said, "We are pleased to set our footprint in the state of Tamil Nadu with our first branch in the vibrant city of Chennai. The location augurs well and is of prime importance in the overall strategic plan of expansion and growth of the Bank. The city has been the hub of trade, manufacturing, and commerce and has numerous factors that contribute towards the growth of commerce and trade in the country. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is in a position to provide banking and financial services to various categories of business and individuals. Our products and services cater to the needs of the business, entrepreneurs, and individuals across strata. The individuals have a choice of savings & investment options besides loans to choose from that will enable them in achieving their financial goals, he further said.

Ashok Nagar, Chennai is an important business node. The inauguration of the branch significantly improves access to financial products by the residents and entrepreneurs of the region that the Bank has to offer. We look forward to expanding our presence in the city", he added.

The Bank is in a position to provide an array of financial products and services to its customers, which includes savings and current accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits, along with various loan products such as housing loans, business loans and loans against property. With its branch infrastructure, digital banking capabilities and ATM network, the Bank offers integrated customer service.

The launch of this branch is aligned with the Bank's strategy to extend its reach to offer various financial services across the country. This includes wholesale lending, micro banking loans (JLG loans), MSME loans, housing loans, loan against property, commercial vehicle loans, construction equipment loans and two-wheeler loans along with current and savings accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, insurance and investment products to its customers.

Customers can access banking services through multiple channels, including banking outlets, ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking, tab banking and call centre. As the Bank expands into newer markets and geographies, it continues to widen its customer base. The Bank provides facility to customers for opening a bank account without having to visit the branch through the tab-based application assisted model, "Digi On-Boarding".

