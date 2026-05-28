NewsVoir Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 28: With increasing focus on youth engagement through sports in Uttarakhand, Cestoball Association of Uttarakhand President Poonam Bhagat has intensified efforts to promote emerging sports and create international exposure opportunities for young athletes from the state. Recently, three players from Uttarakhand were selected to represent India at the upcoming International Cestoball Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, highlighting the growing presence of the state in lesser-known competitive sports. The achievement is being seen as a significant moment for Uttarakhand's sporting community, particularly for athletes participating in emerging sports disciplines that are gradually gaining recognition at national and international levels. Sports enthusiasts and local associations believe such selections can motivate more young players from smaller towns and districts to pursue professional sports opportunities.

Under the leadership of the Cestoball Association of Uttarakhand, several grassroots-level initiatives are being undertaken to identify and support promising talent across the state. The association has been organising training sessions, awareness drives, local competitions, and participation programmes aimed at encouraging youth involvement in sports activities. Speaking on the development, Poonam Bhagat said, "The youth of Uttarakhand possess immense talent and potential. Providing them with the right exposure, training, and opportunities can help them compete confidently at national and international platforms. Sports also play an important role in building discipline, confidence, and a positive outlook among young people." She further stated that emerging sports require greater awareness and institutional support to ensure talented athletes from rural and semi-urban areas receive equal opportunities to grow and represent the country. According to her, sports can serve as an effective medium for youth engagement and social development.

According to association members, the ongoing initiatives led by the Cestoball Association are helping generate awareness about emerging sports among youth in Uttarakhand. Through training camps, participation drives, and grassroots-level outreach programmes, the association aims to encourage greater youth participation in sports and create structured opportunities for talented players from smaller towns and districts. Local sports supporters and members of the association expressed confidence that more athletes from Uttarakhand would represent India in international championships in the coming years. They believe continued focus on grassroots sports development and athlete support can strengthen Uttarakhand's presence in emerging sports categories. The recent international selection of players is being viewed as a positive development for the state's sports ecosystem and reflects the increasing participation of Uttarakhand youth in competitive sporting platforms beyond mainstream disciplines.

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