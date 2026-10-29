VMPL New Delhi [India], October 29: Uttaranchal University Online emerged as the top honouree at College Vidya's Online University Awards 2026, held to mark the second edition of Online Education Day. With over 100 universities considered, the awards recognised institutions based on learner ratings and public voting across key aspects of online education. The occasion also honoured 25 online learners from across India for their educational achievements and individual journeys. The university awards evaluated institutions across five parameters: Learning Management System (LMS), Learner Support, Exams & Results, Syllabus & Curriculum and Faculty & Teaching. The categories reflected key aspects of the student experience, from digital learning platforms and academic delivery to institutional assistance and career support.

Shoolini University Online received the award for Learning Management System, while Uttaranchal University Online was recognised for Learner Support. Manipal University Jaipur Online, Amity University Online and Chandigarh University Online were honoured in the categories of Faculty & Teaching, Syllabus & Curriculum, and Exams & Results, respectively. The overall Learners Choice Award went to Uttaranchal University Online. The winners were determined through a process that placed student feedback at the centre of the recognition. Commenting on the awards, Rohit Gupta, Co-Founder and COO, College Vidya, said, "As more Indians consider online degrees, the conversation is increasingly shifting towards the quality of education and the support learners receive throughout their journey. Students want to know whether a programme will meet their academic needs, offer the right guidance and help them move towards their career goals. Their experiences can offer valuable insights into how institutions are performing. By recognising universities through learner feedback, we hope to encourage greater transparency and help prospective students make more informed decisions."

In a separate recognition, 25 online learners were honoured for their educational achievements and personal journeys. The awardees represented students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and professional programmes across universities. Their experiences reflected the growing range of opportunities available to individuals seeking to pursue higher education alongside other commitments. The learner recognitions were decided by a three-member jury comprising Rohit Gupta, Co-Founder and COO, College Vidya; Sarvesh Madhu, Founder and CEO, Internshala; and Ravi Kapoor, former IRS officer and Founder, The Syllabus of Life. The evaluation considered the learners' educational journeys, the challenges they had navigated, the impact of their achievements on their lives and communities, and the role online education played in their progress.

"We often measure the success of education through degrees, grades and employment outcomes. But its true impact goes much further. The stories I came across were a powerful reminder of how access to education can change the course of an individual's life, create opportunities for families and positively influence communities. As online education continues to grow in India, we must look beyond enrolment numbers and qualifications to understand the real difference it is making in people's lives" said, Sarvesh Madhu, Founder and CEO, Internshala Online Education Day was first observed on October 25, 2025, to recognise the growing importance of online higher education in India. The second edition brought together universities and learners, recognising institutions for their efforts to improve the online learning experience and celebrating individuals who have pursued their educational goals through online programmes. The initiative reflects the increasing role of online education in expanding access to higher education and supporting diverse learning journeys.

About College Vidya College Vidya is India's leading platform for searching, comparing and selecting UGC-approved online education programmes. Founded in 2019 and originating from the legacy of the Blackboard Education & Research Foundation (est. 1996), the platform was created to bring transparency and trust to the online education space. With its 4C framework of Compare, Counsel, Career and Community, College Vidya empowers learners to make informed academic choices aligned with their goals. The platform not only offers a wide range of options to compare but also supports learners through expert one-on-one counselling sessions. These sessions help students weigh their choices, clarify doubts and align their decisions with their long-term career goals.

Its Board of Mentors, which includes educator and public speaker Dr. Vijender Singh Chauhan, leadership coach Himeesh Madaan and former Indian Revenue Service officer and career mentor Ravi Kapoor, trains College Vidya's Career Development Advisors to provide learners with more informed and career-focused guidance. Headquartered in Noida, the company has partnered with more than 100 leading universities and institutions. It has guided over 125,000 learners towards the right programmes. With robust technology, a learner-first approach and a rapidly growing team, College Vidya is on a mission to democratise quality education and boost India's gross enrolment ratio. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)