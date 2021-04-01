Vadapalani's SIMS Hospitals performs successful microsurgical liver transplant, first-of-its-kind in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): SIMS Hospitals (SRM Institutes for Medical Science) Vadapalani, one of the leading multi-speciality hospitals in Chennai, performed successful Liver transplant surgery under an operating microscope, marking a significant development in the field of Liver transplant surgery in the State of Tamil Nadu.

This skill-intensive Microsurgical Liver transplant evidently reduces the post-surgical complications to a larger extent and ensures better outcomes for patients.

Sharing his thoughts on the successful transplant and the benefits of Microsurgical Liver Transplant Surgery, Dr S. Vivekanandan, Lead Surgeon, Liver Transplant, SIMS, said, "Conventionally, liver transplants are done using magnifying glasses (also known as Surgical Loupes) to enhance visualization of tissues and blood vessels. But, we at SIMS have performed a liver transplant surgery under an operating microscope, which is a first-of-its-kind in the State of Tamil Nadu. Surgical microscopes are generally used for brain and microvascular surgeries in India and only very few centres in the country perform Liver transplant surgeries under a microscope. We are glad about our expertise we could perform this surgery successfully, with a very minimal complication for the patient, which I think should be the way forward!"

Speaking on the benefits of the Microsurgical Liver Transplant, Dr Vivekanandan said, "The advantages of microsurgery technique over the conventional surgical methods are unquestionable and include the cleaner and smaller incisions, lesser haemorrhage, minimal tissue handling and a closer wound approximation. The microsurgical methods have shown far superior results against the procedures carried out conventionally, minimising the overall risk and post-surgical complications and stress for the patients."

To put it simply, the surgeries done using surgical microscopes magnify the object under study from about 20 to 30 times and the approximation of tissues are more accurate, as thinner suture materials are used. Also, this technique helps in the reduction of tissue reactions, which in turn prevent blockage of tissues (thrombus formation) and narrowing (stricture) of the bile ducts in the long term.

The technical aspects of the surgery

The arterial (blood vessel to the liver) and bile duct anastomosis (Biliary reconstruction) is often the last significant step in the Liver transplant procedure. But unless done right, complications in these anastomoses pose a significant risk of mortality; common causes being narrowing or leakage of the duct & blockage to the artery. Despite the dramatic improvement in the survival rate, the arterial anastomoses & Bile duct anastomosis in liver transplant surgeries are considered as the Achilles' heel as 20 to 30 per cent of patients will have narrowing or blockage and will end up in complications immediately or at a later date.

Liver Transplant at SIMS

SIMS Hospital runs a world-class transplant program and boasts of an outstanding Liver transplant facility with exclusive operation theatres & a dedicated ICU. The Liver Transplant Unit offers both Living Donors as well as Cadaveric Liver transplant services for adult and paediatric age group. The Unit has a dedicated team of specialists comprising of top-notch Liver Surgeons, Hepatologists along with other skilled clinical professionals with extensive experience in treating advanced and end-stage Liver conditions. Apart from Liver Transplant, the unit also offers clinical services for a wide range of Liver conditions including acute liver failure, complications of cirrhosis and liver cancer.

SIMS Hospitals (SRM Institutes for Medical Science) is one of the leading multi-speciality hospitals in Chennai. This 345-bed hospital offers a comprehensive healthcare experience across a wide range of specialities, including multi-organ transplant services. The hospital houses 15 modular OTs, 3 state-of-the-art Cath-labs (including one Bi-plane Cath lab), advanced ICUs with HEPA-filters and innovative medical technologies, all under one roof.

With the finest combination of experience, expertise, cutting-edge technology and well-coordinated multi-speciality Quaternary care facilities and patient-centric team-work, SIMS Hospital Chennai is committed to delivering services of international standards. SIMS Hospital offers holistic health care that includes prevention, prophylactic treatment and care, rehabilitation and lifestyle health education and guidance to patients, their families and clients. At SIMS, every step is aimed at ensuring excellence in patient care.

