PNN Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 7: Ahead of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visit to Vadodara, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has undertaken a large-scale cleanliness and environmental campaign across the city, with participation from thousands of citizens, sanitation workers, officials, elected representatives, educational institutions and NGOs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Vadodara on September 8, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs. 35,200 crore in Gujarat. He will also address the 'NaMo 4 Viksit Bharat' event in the city. The cleanliness campaign, being conducted as part of the Gujarat government's special 'Swachhata Se Swagat' initiative for the visit, has focused on public spaces, lakes, gardens, healthcare and childcare facilities, heritage sites, water bodies and other parts of the city. The campaign from September 1 to 4 saw extensive participation across the city.

On September 1, over 16,000 citizens participated in a cleanliness drive at Kamlanagar Lake and its surrounding areas, while 24,000 people took part in cleanliness activities across 19 wards. Around 300 machines and vehicles, including mechanical sweepers, self-propelled sweeping machines, door-to-door collection vehicles, e-vehicles, JCBs and dumpers, were deployed for the operations. Plantation and sapling distribution activities were also carried out as part of environmental awareness campaign. On September 2, the VMC extended the campaign to Anganwadi Centres and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs). Cleanliness drives were conducted at 30 Anganwadi Centres with the participation of around 3,000 people. Cleanliness activities were also held at 101 UPHCs, comprising 78 government and 23 private centres, with participation from nearly 24,000 citizens. The campaign brought together civic officials and staff, sanitation workers, public representatives, healthcare institutions, educational institutions, NGOs and citizens. Around 2,400 saplings were planted and distributed across Anganwadi Centres, UPHCs and other locations.

On September 3, the drive focused on the city's heritage and cultural assets. Around 1,200 people participated in the cleanliness drive at Karodiya Stepwell, while over 25,000 citizens took part in cleanliness activities across all 19 wards. The campaign covered around 47 km across Karodiya Stepwell and other locations in the city. More than 2,400 saplings were planted and distributed, while 320 machines and vehicles were deployed. The drive sought to combine cleanliness and beautification with environmental stewardship, with particular emphasis on heritage sites, stepwells and other cultural spaces. The campaign continued on September 4 with a focus on Vadodara's natural and recreational assets. Around 1,200 people participated in cleanliness activities at Gotri Lake and Garden and the Kamlanagar Lake and Garden area. Around 12,000 participants joined the cleanliness drive along the Kavad Yatra route, covering approximately 80 km, while another 25,000 citizens participated in drives across all 19 wards. The day's activities covered approximately 140 km in total, with 380 machines and vehicles deployed. Around 2,700 saplings were planted and distributed.

The activities were aimed not only at cleaning public spaces but also at encouraging greater citizen participation and awareness of the importance of maintaining the city's public, natural and cultural assets. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)