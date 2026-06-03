PNN Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 3: VAHH Chemicals Limited ("Company"), a Gujarat based specialty chemicals company engaged in the manufacturing and trading of chemical products, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open for subscription on Thursday, June 4, 2026 and will close on Monday, June 8, 2026. The company is proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform with a tentative listing date of June 11, 2026. The Issue Price has been fixed at Rs. 60 per equity share and the total Issue Size is Rs. 13.45 crore. Highlights: * The minimum application lot size is 2,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs.10 per share

* The company intends to utilise the IPO proceeds towards working capital requirements, setting up a new manufacturing facility, repayment of borrowings and general corporate purposes * VAHH Chemicals Limited offers over 92 SKUs catering to textile dyeing, printing and finishing applications and is also expanding its nutraceutical business under the Divine Nutrition brand The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 22,42,000 equity shares of face value Rs.10 each through the book building process. The lot size for the application is 2,000 equity shares. The minimum investment required for retail investors is Rs.2,40,000 for 4,000 equity shares at the issue price of Rs.60 per share, while the minimum HNI investment is Rs.3,60,000 for 6,000 equity shares. Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt.Ltd. is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Registrar to the Issue. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The company intends to utilise Rs. 5.84 crore from the net proceeds towards funding incremental working capital requirements, Rs. 1.84 crore towards setting up a new manufacturing facility at Surat, Gujarat, and Rs. 1.79 crore towards repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and issue related expenses. Commenting on the IPO, Mr. Hiren Indravadan Desai, Chairman and Managing Director of VAHH Chemicals Limited said, "The launch of our IPO is an important step in VAHH Chemicals' growth journey. Over the years, we have built a strong foundation in the textile auxiliary chemicals industry through our focus on quality products, customized formulations and long standing customer relationships. The proceeds from the IPO will support our expansion plans, strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and enhance our working capital position. We also see significant opportunities for growth in our nutraceutical business under the Divine Nutrition brand as we focus on expanding into international markets. With our experienced management team, diversified business model and commitment to quality, we remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and long term value for our stakeholders."

Vahh Chemicals Limited continues to strengthen its presence in the textile auxiliary chemicals segment through its diversified portfolio of over 92 SKUs catering to dyeing, printing and finishing applications. The company is also expanding its nutraceutical business under the Divine Nutrition brand with plans to enter international markets including the US, Nepal, Dubai and the Gulf region. In FY26, the company reported revenue of Rs.43.15 crore with PAT of Rs.5.09 crore, while ROE and ROCE stood at 34.11% and 31.76% respectively, reflecting healthy operational performance and supporting its growth strategy. Going forward, VAHH Chemicals Limited aims to leverage its industry experience and customer relationships to strengthen its growth trajectory across business segments. The company remains focused on improving operational efficiencies, enhancing manufacturing capabilities and creating sustainable value for its stakeholders through a disciplined and long term approach.

About VAHH Chemicals Ltd. Incorporated in 2019, VAHH Chemicals Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company engaged in the manufacturing, supplying and trading of textile auxiliary chemicals used across pre treatment, dyeing, printing and finishing applications. The company offers more than 92 SKUs catering to multiple textile substrates including cotton, polyester, silk and synthetic blends, along with specialty chemicals providing functional properties such as water repellence, flame resistance and UV protection. The company operates primarily on a B2B model with a strong distribution network in Surat and also provides customized chemical formulations to meet specific customer requirements. In addition to its textile chemicals business, the company operates in the nutraceutical segment through its subsidiary HSHS Nutraceuticals Limited under the brand "Divine Nutrition", offering health and wellness products across India through online platforms, supplement stores and gym distributors.

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