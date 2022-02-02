Vaibhav Global Limited distributes more than 80 Electric Vehicles to its employees for Eco-commute

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 2 (ANI/PNN): Vaibhav Global Limited has recently purchased 80+ Electric 2-Wheelers and distributed them to its employees free of cost, as a part of their environmental initiatives.

These EVs would be utilised by the employees for their commuting purpose.

With this investment, we expect to eliminate approximately 5 buses from our fleet, and we plan to reduce further buses in future with the addition of more electric vehicles.

These EVs would help in reduction of carbon emission value equivalent to 25-28 ton per annum and would aid in our long-term goal to become a Zero-Carbon company. The charging infrastructure for these EVs will be provided in the office premises.

Commenting on this, Pushpendra Singh, Vice President-Human Resources, Vaibhav Global Limited said, "VGL Group strives to grow in a way that considers the environmental and societal impacts of our activities. The investment in EVs are an extension of our ongoing conscious efforts to minimize the carbon footprint and would further aid to integrate environmental and social considerations with our business practices."

Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) is listed on stock exchanges in India (BSE: 532156, NSE: VAIBHAVGBL, ISIN - INE884A01027). VGL is an omni-channel E-tailer of fashion jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle products in developed markets with direct access to ~127 million households (FTE) through its TV home shopping networks - Shop LC in US, Shop TJC in UK and Shop LC in Germany. The Company's ecommerce websites (https://www.shoplc.com) the US, (https://www.tjc.co.uk) in the UK and (https://www.shoplc.de) in Germany, complement TV coverage and diversify customer engagement. VGL ranks 65th in Fortune India's Next 500 list 2021.

The Company is committed to 'Delivering Joy' to all the stakeholders. Through its flagship One for One Program now 'Your Purchase Feeds...' where a meal is provided for every piece sold at the retail channels, the Company has provided over 61 million meals in US, UK, Germany and India since program inception.

