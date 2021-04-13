Vaibhav Tiwari's pencil sketches mesmerise Bollywood celebrities

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/PNN): The more we think and try defining art, the fewer choices we are left with. The less we try to set boundaries for our artwork, the more liberated we feel. If you are an artist, you're sure to connect with these lines.
There's no 'must', 'should', 'have' or 'have not' in art forms as art is the other name of expression and freedom. Art sets you free and one such free-spirited soul is Vaibhav Tiwari -- a self-taught Indian artist whose artwork has made a noise in Bollywood too.
Vaibhav believes in expressing his love to his favourite Bollywood stars through his ballpoint and graphite artwork. He sketched the different characters played by Deepika Padukone and drew her attention. Where Deepika thanked him and shared his artworks over the internet, other Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde also applauded his artworks(https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/fgfgdhdud.jpg)
It's said that beauty lies in the eye of the beholder. And Vaibhav finds anything and everything beautiful. Being an ardent art-lover, he glorifies art through his creative artwork. With a pinch of creativity and perfection, he has sketched several images to leave the onlookers mesmerised. He loves Indian attire and most of the artwork revolves around it. His favourite is Rajasthani culture, and this is (https://www.instagram.com/p/CLWl6l_hXHJ/?igshid=11zla3sdma6ug) how he ended his work by adding a veil to the Indian beauty.
Vaibhav was appreciated by actor Ranveer Singh for bringing out the emotions of his on-screen characters through his sketches. Only an art lover who understands the essence of art can correlate with the emotions of other artists. Remember the movie 'Titanic'? Vaibhav brings the love story of Jack & Rose a little closer through his ballpoint sketch.(https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/gfdfgrtfy.jpg)
Vaibhav is a new generation artist who believes in his passion and dedicatedly works towards it. He challenges his creative neurons and comes out with sketches that anybody would fall for. He transforms, illuminates, educates, inspires, and motivates people to hone their skills and be the change-makers.
Follow Vaibhav on (https://www.instagram.com/vaibhav_sketches) to know more about his artwork.
