Vaishali Pharma receives orders worth USD 73.85 million (approx Rs. 600 crore) from overseas buyers

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai-based Vaishali Pharma Ltd has received orders worth USD 73.85 million (Approx. Rs. 600 crore) from overseas buyer for purchase of Antibiotics Pharmaceutical products. Company has completed the due diligence with the overseas partners and have discussed various prospects for long-term relations and look forward to achieve more orders from them. This order will be executed within 6 to 8 months and subject to initial advance payment as per the agreed terms of the contract.

Vaishali Pharma Limited is one of the fastest-growing and versatile companies in the pharmaceutical industry. It has a strong presence in both the domestic and export markets and is currently a supplier to all leading Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies. The company has been catering to semi-regulated and nonregulated markets across the globe. Company holds altogether 250+ Brands in Finished Formulations, Registered in International Market.

Commenting on the development, Atul Vasani, Managing Director, Vaishali Pharma Ltd said, "We are happy to share the news that, we have received the order worth 73.85 Million USD with an overseas buyer for purchase of Antibiotics Pharmaceutical products. This is the result of correspondence with them since last 6 months. This order is subject to initial advance payment as per the agreed terms of the contract and this order will be executed within 6 to 8 months. As per our Company's policy we have done the Due diligence and respective contracts with the overseas Company. We have discussed various prospects with the company for the long term relations and also we look forward to achieve more orders from them."

Established in 1989, Vaishali Pharma Limited is a globally well-trusted brand with high quality products, accepted by companies across the globe. The Company is amongst the leading players in the supply of pharma products - Bulk Drugs / APIs, Formulations, Surgical Products, Veterinary supplements, Herbal & Nutraceutical products, with a well-established brand known for its high-quality products & services amongst various clients globally. The company has over 250 + formulation brands marketed in multiple countries; of which dossier is in CTD format along with its respective bioequivalence. The company has built a robust pipeline of around 250 Dossiers. The Company's synergistic collaboration with WHO-GMP manufacturing facilities is backed by an excellent rapport with clients.

Company is engaged in supply of pharmaceutical products to corporates, hospitals and retails stores in all SKUs required. Company's products have made its grasp on the overseas market and getting excellent feedback worldwide. The Company is showing consistent agility and innovation by meeting the needs of its customers in both Domestic and International markets.

Vaishali Pharma Limited, continue to remain steadfast in our transformation journey, building additional pathways of growth and simultaneously focusing on making the organisation more efficient, and believe that the "Quality is an ongoing process of building and sustaining relationship." Our strong commitment of providing quality products is boosted by in-depth industry knowledge, well-qualified team of professionals, as well as hi-tech and advanced infrastructure, resultantly, creating mutually beneficial associations for all parties involved.

"Quality being the primary goal of our association, is the Strength of our Partnership. We have strong foothold in sourcing various products in India. Wherein Vaishali Pharma, is a 30 years old pharmaceutical organization, entirely involved in International Business Marketing of Pharmaceutical Products; along with Nutraceutical Products for Domestic and International Market. Our International associations are entirely backed by the Quality Norms we adhere for All Our Products. This will help Company to achieve milestone and reach to new heights," said Vasani.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)