VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Valencia Nutrition Limited (VNL), listed on the BSE-SME platform, convened its 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM), marking the second offline AGM since the company's takeover by Promoter & Managing Director Mr. Manish Turakhia. Shareholders, directors & the Company's young executive team came together for a detailed presentation of VNL's businesses, strategic direction & long-term vision. Valencia's energetic executives presented their respective divisions under the guidance of Mr. Turakhia. They spoke with clarity and confidence about the evolution of VNL from a beverage-focused business into a diversified consumer platform spanning PET & Can beverages, Snacks & Healthy Bites, Point-of-Sale Solutions, Nutracare LifeSciences & Consumer Products, reflecting the growing depth of the Company's executive talent & culture of ownership being built across its businesses.

A Legacy Vision The AGM was anchored in the vision of Mr. Manish Turakhia, an investopreneur with 40+ years of experience in capital markets and business building, who aims to build VNL into a diversified Indian conglomerate, inspired by Berkshire Hathaway's long-term approach to disciplined capital allocation & operational efficiency. Shareholders also had the chance to engage directly with the Company's leadership where Mr. Turakhia answered questions on strategy, businesses, future direction & the Company's evolving structure. He explained his vision of a broader point-of-consumption strategy extending beyond India, with international opportunities pursued via Valencia Cielo Libre S.L. in Spain and Valencia Nutrition Gulf Trading LLC in the GCC.

The Company outlined plans to raise equity capital through Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) across five subsidiaries, totalling ₹1,500 crores, with planned deployment of: - ₹230 crore - Valencia Beverages & Superwater - ₹460 crore - Valencia Can Beverages - ₹170 crore - Valencia Snacks & Healthy Bites - ₹340 crore - Valencia POS Solutions - ₹300 crore - Valencia Nutracare Lifesciences This capital deployment will support a long-term plan targeting a revenue platform of ₹51,787 crore by FY2031-32, along with projected accumulated retained earnings of ₹23,952 crore over five years. The plan is backed by a five-year manufacturing roadmap of 27 PET Beverage, 41 Can beverage, 26 Snacks and 29 Nutracare facilities, together with the installation of 4 lakh+ point-of-sale solution machines.

The Creation of Company Subsidiaries Valencia had already formed one subsidiary, and the Board has now approved conversion of the five business divisions into dedicated Private Limited Company subsidiaries. The proposed slump-sale structure is meant to give each business its own management, financial reporting, operational accountability, business-specific capital allocation and potential strategic partnerships. The consideration is proposed to be paid primarily in equity shares issued by the respective subsidiaries to VNL. This lets the parent company retain ownership while creating the following standalone businesses: Valencia Beverages & Superwater (VBSW): Scaling Up in Hyderabad VBSW featured the expansion of its Hyderabad manufacturing operations. Unit II at Cherlapally was commissioned on January 14, 2026, and it houses Telangana's biggest beverage hot-fill line and India's first hybrid hot-fill line with a 26 mm & 38 mm neck PET hot-fill line running at 250 bottles-per-minute and 150 bottles-per-minute respectively. Together with Unit I, VBSW's two facilities offer a combined capacity of roughly 5.1 lakh bottles per day. VBSW's distribution network has grown from 50 distributors to over 200 across six South Indian states. It supports a portfolio that includes ₹10 Vitafizz, ₹20 Just Pure and ₹30 Valencia Vitalize, thus improving the blended margin.

Valencia Can Beverages (VCB): Growing a Market Footprint VCB shared its journey in General Trade and Institutional Outlets where it is currently present in Mumbai, Goa, Delhi and Hyderabad. Its market development initiatives span hospitality, fitness centres, co-working spaces and pickleball courts, among others, with key products such as Roar, Bootea and Lime Leezure. Valencia Snacks & Healthy Bites (VSHB): Crunzzo Volumes Triple, Bakery and Millets Next VSHB highlighted the growth of its ₹5 Crunzzo snacks, whose volumes have risen from 5 tons to 16 tons. The division will soon introduce ₹10 snack packs and bakery products, including Osmania biscuits & butter cookies. It is also launching CNTRL, a range of nourishing millet & multigrain-based snacks.

Valencia POS Solutions (VPOS): Taking Brands to the Point of Consumption VPOS is the Company's initiative to bring its businesses closer to the consumer's point of consumption by bringing together product vending machines, hot-beverage vending machines, soda dispensers and aroma diffusers at retail touchpoints. These create new channels of consumer access and form part of the Company's broader ambition to build technology-enabled points of consumption at scale. The ADV5, a diffuser with five fragrances, was commercially launched at the AGM, with initial deployment testing set to take place in Mumbai. The outcome of an 18-month engineering journey, Bounce Flow Soda Fountain prototype, serving 8 beverages including 2 juices, was also unveiled.

Valencia Nutracare Lifesciences (VNLS): Nutrition from Pregnancy to Childhood & Beyond VNLS, established in February 2026, presented its pipeline of supportive nutrition and nutraceutical development. Its initial focus is on pregnancy, lactation and childhood nutrition, with future expansion plans of nutrition for all the stages of the life cycle. Over 18 months, the team engaged with 30+ healthcare professionals, 200+ mothers & 120+ Anganwadi workers for their product pipeline including, Garbhika, Matrunayana and Littlevita, reflecting the Company's focus on nutrition from the very start of life. Valencia Consumer Products (VCP) VCP brings together a diverse portfolio across personal care, oral care, fragrances, confectionery, wellness and lifestyle categories that include brands such as Koffico Coffee Candy, VitaMe, Ease Out, FOMO and Chabao, all focused on accessible, everyday consumer products.

Together, these create six focused operating thriving companies within the broader Valencia Group. The Valencia Moat at Parent Company Valencia's young executives took the stage alongside senior leadership. Their divisions were supported by 9 shared organisational moats: formulation, engineering, creative, IT, corporate office & capital raising, accounting, compliance & legal, PR & marketing, investor relations. For Valencia Nutrition Limited, the 13th AGM sets a milestone, both for what the Company has built so far and for the people, platforms and moats coming together to build the Indian Conglomerate. Website: https://valencianutrition.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)