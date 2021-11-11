Valuationary: Marwari Catalysts' Portfolio EdTech startup, raises USD 100k in pre-seed round from strategic investors

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/SRV): EdTech startup, Valuationary has raised their pre-seed round of funding from strategic investors & corporate leaders, such as Ashish Jain (Ex-India Head, Enfusion), Ajay Surana (Ex-Director, Moody's Analytics- Singapore), Rachit Poddar (Venture Capitalist and Industrialist), Rajesh Gupta (Executive Director, Jaybharat Group), and Hetal Desai (Angel Investor).

The round also saw further participation from existing investor Marwari Catalysts Ventures, India's fastest-growing startup accelerator.

The Surat-based start-up will use the funds to further build a stronger team by hiring talent for marketing and product development and to accelerate its growth in order to expand its footprint in India and international markets.

Founded by Pratik Bajaj, Kunal Shah, and Mahip Gupta, Valuationary is an end-to-end upskilling and recruiting platform that helps candidates to bag deserving finance jobs and corporates to find the right talent with preferred skill set. Graduates & post-graduates candidates are trained by industry leaders for technical as well as soft skills to make them industry-relevant.

On his investment into Valuationary, Ashish Jain, Ex-India Head, Enfusion (Managed services- Hedge Funds), says, "We believe in Valuationary's vision, the model, the product, and most importantly, the executing team to make Valuationary a flagship name for financial role recruitment & training in the times to come. Being a part of the finance industry for the past 20 years, I understand the need of addressing the skills gap and Valuationary has created job programs that match the present and future requirements of industries. We are excited to work with the passionate founding team of Valuationary that sees this gap clearly and aspires to bridge it."

Commenting on the fundraise, Ajay Surana, Ex-Director of Moody's Analytics- Singapore, says, "Financial industry is ever so changing and thus requires new skills as well as up-gradation. With Valuationary, we are pioneering this upheaval task of upskilling, which our current education system lacks. Not keeping myself confined to being just an investor, I'm so aligned with the founders' vision that I'm also participating as an instructor on the edtech platform. Together with the founding team, we are ensuring that the candidates are not only upskilled but also successfully placed with hiring partners."

The startup's mission is to not only provide jobs through skilling but also to contribute to an individual's career through a continuum of opportunities and growth.

Commenting on the announcement, Kunal Shah, Co-Founder & COO at Valuationary, said, "We are delighted to receive this tremendous support from the strategic investors who have not only provided us with their financial support but also understand our business model deeply to support our vision of making financial leaders of tomorrow by giving them the right opportunities today. Our first job-cohort of 'Hedge fund Accountants' got successfully placed even before the program concluded with an average salary increment of around 150% for the experienced candidates and an average starting CTC of INR 8 lacs for freshers. The strength in numbers speaks volumes about our concentrated efforts towards job-training and career advancement."

Mahip Gupta, Co-founder & CPO, said "This fund infusion will help us further build a stronger team by hiring talent for marketing and product development, and to accelerate its growth in order to expand its footprint in India and international markets. We'll be also utilising resources to build personalised corporate training and recruiting solutions."

Pratik Bajaj, Co-founder & CEO, said "We're thrilled to welcome strategic investors on our cap table. While edtech space is buzzed with coding and software development skills, non-tech upskilling & reskilling still remain not commonly talked about, despite non-tech jobs being a major portion of organised workforce. We understand corporates require pre-trained high-quality candidate pool, which is what Valuationary is committed to delivering at absolute zero cost to our hiring partners."

Valuationary has seen aggressive growth in terms of enrolments, placements and social media engagement since its launch in 2020. The startup also plans to place over 1000 candidates by the end of 2022 on their success-based fee model through income-sharing agreement (ISA) in the domains of credit analysts, hedge fund accounting, investor services, financial reporting, and research analysts for investment banking roles.

