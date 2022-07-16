Vanbros India - Introduces their new top-of-the-line Avantgarde Furniture Collection

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/PNN): Seven decades ago, the thought of excellence in design and building took a physical form and became known as Vanbros. Superlative in all aspects, Vanbros directed all of its energy and intellect to create monumental work for clients. Since their inception, they have taken immense pride in their veneration for scrupulousness that has enabled them to craft stellar results.
With this, Vanbros has come up with their top-of-the-line 'Avantgarde' Collection, embellished along with the interiors of multiple niche classical structures. The creativity forged from this beauteous line helps craft a unique style, backed by incessant dedication, high-grade resources and industry-grade experience. The brand uses premium finishes and the latest hardware to create interiors that epitomize an amalgam of European and Indian traditions of luxury. There is often a blend of modern interpretations and eclectic visions to classic renditions under this fine collection.
While curating their exquisite projects, Vanbros strives for perfection to maximize luxury and opulence without compromising comfort and usability. Vanbros designs, build and furnishes exclusive private residences and commercial places for an extensive set of clients. Vanbros has been blending traditional and urban designs, functionality and aesthetics, quality and reliability for many years.
Their furniture designs emanate extensive research and unparalleled craftsmanship to exceed every client's expectations. From estates to contemporary homes to noteworthy projects, Vanbros use their creative energy and design sensibility to tailor results to individual requirements.
Their teams of skilled carpenters use traditional carving techniques and joinery with the help of world-class furniture production technologies and woodworking machinery to produce bespoke pieces. The brand caters to wooden, aluminium and brick panelling per the client's palette with artistic detail, adding to the room's grandeur. They have an exceptional mastery in the fine art of carving and an abundance of design ideas to use.
