Vanitaa Rawat appointed National Advisor of Sports Promotion Organization's women's wing

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 6 (ANI/PNN): NLP Practitioner, Life Coach, and Content Creator Vanitaa Rawat has been appointed as National Advisor of the women's wing of the Sports Promotion Organization of India.
Vanitaa's appointment was announced during the Organization's 4th annual general meeting at Haridwar on October 3.
Accepting the responsibility, Vanitaa spoke about the pivotal contribution of women in sports and noted the success achieved by Indian sportswomen in the Olympics and other global sports events in recent years.
"It is time women increase their representation in sports and become the torchbearers of change. Sports can be a great career option. The way forward is to promote sports culture in the country and encourage sportspersons, especially women," said Vanitaa, adding she is looking forward to working alongside eminent personalities to promote sports.
The 4th AGM was attended by representatives of more than a dozen state units of the Organization and office bearers of the women's wing. The board members and new appointees were felicitated by Om Prakash Jamdagni, senior BJP leader and representative of Haridwar MP.
The Sports Promotion Organization of India is a non-governmental organization that has devoted itself to promoting sports. Founded by Naman Bhardwaj, the Organization has a presence across several states and is rapidly expanding to more places.
