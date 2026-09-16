VMPL New Delhi [India], September 16: Young actress, model and entrepreneur Varsha Pant is steadily making her presence felt across the entertainment and media landscape. She was recently seen alongside Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and veteran actor Virendra Saxena as part of a special project associated with MARG ERP Ltd. The project marks another notable addition to Varsha Pant's growing portfolio and reflects her increasing association with prominent names and brands. Her confident screen presence, natural personality and graceful on-camera appearance have also drawn attention. Building a Career Across Entertainment and Media Varsha Pant has been associated with several music videos, television commercials, modelling assignments and other entertainment projects. Through her work across different formats, she continues to explore opportunities in acting, modelling and digital entertainment.

Her appearance alongside established actors such as Suniel Shetty and Virendra Saxena has added another significant experience to her professional journey. Could Varsha Pant Be Heading Towards Bollywood? With a growing audience and increasing visibility through entertainment projects, there is also curiosity among her followers about whether Varsha Pant could eventually make her debut in a major Bollywood project. While there has been no official announcement regarding a Bollywood debut so far, her expanding portfolio and continued work in front of the camera have created interest among audiences who are keen to see her take on larger acting opportunities. Entertainment and Entrepreneurship Alongside her work as an actress and model, Varsha Pant is also actively involved in entrepreneurship. She serves as the Managing Director of Rukmani Media Network Pvt. Ltd. (RMN Studio & Films), a company working across digital marketing, production, influencer marketing, branded content and entertainment-related projects.

Watch the Instagram campaign Here Her dual involvement in the entertainment and business sectors has allowed her to work across both creative and professional aspects of the industry. The MARG ERP Ltd project was associated with RMN Studio & Films, bringing together Varsha Pant, Suniel Shetty and Virendra Saxena as part of the project. MARG ERP Ltd Project MARG ERP Ltd is known for providing business technology solutions covering areas such as accounting, inventory management, GST compliance, sales, purchase and distribution management. Suniel Shetty is associated with MARG ERP Ltd as its Brand Ambassador. Varsha Pant's presence alongside Suniel Shetty and Virendra Saxena in the project adds another notable credit to her growing professional portfolio.

A New Chapter Ahead With experience spanning modelling, music videos, television commercials, branded projects and entrepreneurship, Varsha Pant continues to expand her presence in the entertainment industry. While her next acting project remains awaited, her growing screen presence and association with established industry personalities have certainly added to the curiosity surrounding her next move. For her growing audience, the question now is whether Varsha Pant will soon take the next step towards the big screen. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)