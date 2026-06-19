PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19: Vasavi Group, one of Hyderabad's leading real estate developers, has unveiled a range of exclusive customer offers at its flagship residential project, Vasavi Sarovar, enabling homebuyers to enjoy savings of up to ₹22 lakhs along with flexible payment plans and attractive investment benefits. The offers have been introduced as the project achieves a significant 40% construction milestone, reflecting strong execution. Designed to cater to diverse homebuyer needs, the newly launched offers include a Rental Free Plan with Interest Subvention, an Assured Rental Plan, and a Construction Linked Plan, each providing unique financial advantages and greater affordability for buyers seeking premium homes in Hyderabad.

Exclusive Customer Offers DOUBLE BENEFIT Offer Rental Free Plan - Price: ₹8,000++/sft - Pay just 10% now - 90% Home Loan* - ₹25,000 monthly assured benefits* - 100% home loan interest paid by Vasavi Group till Fire NOC* - Savings of up to ₹22 lakhs* Assured Rental Plan - OTP Price: ₹6,300++/sft - ₹65,000 monthly assured rent* - Average unit size: 2300 sft* Easy Payment Plan - Price: ₹7,799++/sft - Pay 20% at booking - Balance 80% linked to construction progress* *T & C Apply Spread across 20.08 acres, Vasavi Sarovar is a thoughtfully planned premium residential development comprising 9 iconic towers rising up to G+29 floors. The project features premium residences, designed to offer spacious living, panoramic views, abundant natural ventilation, and a luxurious lifestyle. With 72% open spaces, two grand clubhouses, and 100+ world-class amenities, the project sets a new benchmark for elevated living in West Hyderabad.

Strategically located between Kukatpally and HITEC City, Vasavi Sarovar offers excellent connectivity to Hyderabad's major IT corridors, business hubs, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and lifestyle destinations. The project's thoughtfully planned tower alignment ensures three-side open views, while its unique architectural elevation creates a distinctive skyline presence. The project has now achieved 40% construction completion, demonstrating Vasavi Group's commitment to timely execution and quality construction. Since its launch, Vasavi Sarovar has witnessed strong market response and continues to emerge as one of Hyderabad's most sought-after premium residential communities. Further strengthening its sustainability initiatives, Vasavi Group is among the first developers in the region to support the conservation of Komati Kunta Cheruvu and Chinna Maisamma Cheruvu, contributing towards biodiversity preservation and environmentally responsible urban development.

Vijay Kumar Yerram, Chairman and Managing Director, Vasavi Group, said: "The 40% construction milestone at Vasavi Sarovar reflects the trust our customers have placed in us. Through these exclusive offers, we aim to make premium living more accessible while delivering long-term value through quality construction, superior connectivity, and world-class amenities. Vasavi Sarovar is designed to redefine urban living in Hyderabad." About Vasavi Group It is one of Hyderabad's leading real estate developers with over three decades of excellence in residential, commercial, retail, and IT developments. With more than 30 residential and 17 commercial projects delivered, the Group has developed over 8 million sft and earned the trust of 25,000+ families. Guided by its core values of transparency, integrity, innovation, and customer-centricity, Vasavi Group continues to shape Hyderabad's skyline while working towards its vision of developing 50 million sft of premium real estate. For more information - https://thevasavigroup.com/

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