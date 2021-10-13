Vasu Healthcare felicitates Pushpa Pagdhare, Singer of 'Itni Shakti' Prayer Song

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 13(ANI/ PNN): With an intention to appreciate and acknowledge the contribution of artists and support them in the time of need, Vadodara based Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd felicitated Pushpa Pagdhare, Singer of the "Itni Shakti" prayer song. Acknowledging her contribution, Vasu Healthcare presented a memento of appreciation along with a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh to her.

Pushpa Pagdhare has reportedly sung over 500 songs in as many as 8 Indian languages. 'Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data' is a song from the 1986 movie 'Ankush'. The song was composed by Kuldeep Singh, and its lyrics were written by Abhilash.

Sagar Patel, Director, Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd, said, "The prayer song - Itni Shakti' has a special place in the heart of every "VASUDHARS" (employees of Vasu Healthcare). Our company has been emotionally attached with this prayer for over 11 years and is a part of regular prayer at all Vasu Healthcare facilities - plants, corporate office, R & D etc. We learned about Pushpa Pagdhare and her financial condition in media reports and decided to approach her for help."

Helping the needy is a concept that is deep-rooted within Indian culture & society; as responsible corporate citizen, it's our duty too. Vasu Healthcare also urges corporates, individuals and bodies to identify and support other artists, social workers and people in need.

Established in 1980, Vasu Healthcare is a leading Indian company engaged in Herbal Cosmetics, Personal Care, Nutritional Supplements and among the top players in the Ayurveda prescription market.

The company has developed 200 plus products based on the rich heritage of Ayurveda & Strong R & D capabilities covering segments including Urology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Gynecology, Respiratory care etc.

The company's flagship brand -(https://www.trichup.com/)TRICHUP is omnipresent Worldwide and offers a range of Hair Care Solutions including oil, shampoo, Serum, Hair Conditioner, Cream etc. The company also exports to 50 plus countries. The company has a pan-India network of dealers and distributors, including 50,000 pharmacies, retail chemists, modern trade and 1000 stockists. The company also sells through leading e-commerce portals including Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, 1 Mg and its own online store. (https://www.vasustore.com/)

