Vasu Healthcare unveils premium skin brightening range - ROSE and GOLD

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading brand in herbal cosmetics & personal care - Vasu Healthcare has unveiled an affordable luxury with ROSE and GOLD (R & G) - premium skin brightening range to harness beauty with quality.

Company has launched Face Serum, Face wash, and Face Cream and plans to expand the range with more products in the coming time. R & G range contains proven & acclaimed actives for skin brightening, which are free from animal derivatives. Company is launching the range in India as well as International markets. R & G range will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and its own store (https://www.vasustore.com).

Speaking on the launch, Hardik Ukani, Vasu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are very excited to launch R & G - an affordable, luxury skin brightening range. The name is a testament to what the product actually stands for - while the rose symbolises beauty, gold is the epitome of purity. We have a vision to establish VASU as a science-based, problem-solving, head-to-heel brand, harnessed from nature's wealth and we are working with a mission to bring the best and innovative health and Wellness products for our customers from across the World."

Regular exposure to pollution and stress makes skin look dull & darker, resulting in hyper-pigmentation, uneven skin tone and signs of early aging.

What could be a better way to pamper and re-charge your skin than with the New R & G range from Vasu Healthcare? R & G Range's nourishing formula is powered by a rich and assorted combination of Botanicals, Essential Vitamins, Antioxidants and Moisturizers, which work in unison to help fight these skin problems, reduce hyper-pigmentation, age spots and dullness. Its regular application helps restore skin to its optimum health & vitality, gradually.

With 40 plus years of rich heritage and brand legacy, Vasu Healthcare is among the leading companies in the Ayurvedic Therapeutic formulations, Herbal Cosmetic & Personal Care, Herbal & Nutritional Supplements.

Brand Vasu has earned trust and recognition globally with its quality and innovative range of products and exporting to 50 plus countries including EUROPE, ASEAN, CIS, MENA, and Latin America region etc. Company's flagship brand - (https://www.trichup.com) TRICHUP is omnipresent Worldwide and offers a range of Hair Care Solutions including oil, shampoo, Serum, Hair Conditioner, Hair Mask and Cream etc.

Inspired by Nature, Vasu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. has set up an objective to offer a range of innovative products enthused by Ayurveda's rich heritage and backed by strong R & D, modern science and technology. Products of Vasu Healthcare are free from toxins and harmful chemicals as well as are Paraben-free, Formaldehyde-free, Non-irritant and safe to use.

Vasu Healthcare epitomizes the ultimate in authentic Indian traditional medicine, a beauty legacy built on product purity, sustainability, universality, pioneering research, development and manufacturing.

