PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Vasuki India has raised fresh funds of ₹100 crore under its second investment scheme, Vasuki XVI, from a single Non-Resident Indian (NRI) investor, underscoring growing confidence in the fund's research-led and expertise-driven investment approach.

Vasuki India, a SEBI Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), nearing closure of its drawdown period, is planning to raise further ~₹ 200cr in next few months.

This investment comes as investors increasingly seek differentiated investment strategies that combine institutional discipline with deep sector knowledge. Vasuki XVI invests in Indian listed equities and select private equity opportunities, with a focus on long-term capital preservation and risk-adjusted returns. With this approach, Vasuki XVI has materially outperformed NIFTY 50 by ~4.5% since inception (June 2024). Vasuki's flagship scheme, Vasuki India Fund, operational since October 2021 has delivered outperformance of 5.7% since inception.