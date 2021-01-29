Vaya Life launches HauteCase, world's first insulated casserole, to keep home-cooked meals fresh and warm

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vaya Life, a premium consumer products disruptor has recently launched Hautecase, a new line of stainless-steel insulated casseroles. Designed to keep food fresh and warm, Hautecase is perfect to add a touch of style to the table arrangement and dining space.

Engineered with VacuTherm insulation, the double-walled Vaya Hautecase retains the freshness, flavour, aroma and warmth of every meal. Made of food grade stainless steel, the casseroles are safe, sturdy, durable, and great for serving a leisurely lunch or a lavish dinner, all in style.

Apart from the functionality of keeping food fresh, the standout feature of HauteCase is the vibrant colours it comes in and its sleek design. Available in four warm and welcoming colors, Sable Black, Cloud Grey, Iris Purple and Azure Blue, Hautecase with its sleek design is perfect to accentuate the decor of any dining space. Hautecase also comes with the option of two lids, a glass lid and a stack lid. The borosilicate glass lid, with its understated elegance, perfectly complements every dish that is ready to be served. Thoughtfully designed, the stack lid is practical for stacking one casserole over another on a dining table or kitchen counter.

Vaya Hautecase comes in two convenient sizes, 1500 ml and 1100 ml. While the 1500 ml is perfect for biryani, pulav and rice, 1100 ml casserole can be used for dal, rasam and other gravies. With easy-to-grip sides, anti-slip base and sizes suitable to easily dole out portions of food, the casseroles are ultimately functional and ideal for everyday use.

With the glint of stainless steel, vibrant color and a smart technology that can keep every meal warm and fresh, Hautecase will remain to be the focal point on the dining table. A formal dinner for colleagues, a buffet for an intimate gathering, a house party or an everyday meal affair at home, the versatile Hautecase is great to complement the decor of dining area and serve in style.

Commenting on the launch, Vashist, the founder and CEO of Vaya Life said, "We have been humbled by the response we have received for our products. Inspired by our customer's expectation of Vaya, we are excited to launch Hautecase, the world's first insulated casserole. Hautecase adds grandeur to any tablescape and is best at keeping a meal fresh and warm or cold."

