VDO.AI appoints former FreeWheel Executive Sean Black as the head of North America

New York [USA]/ Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With 20 plus years of Digital Marketing and Sales experience and a combined 20 years of overall brand and marketing strategy, Sean will now be heading the North American market for VDO.AI.
VDO.AI - the global advertising technology company, has recently appointed Sean Black as the Head of North America. He takes clients/brand strategies and objectives beyond paper and delivers first of its kind creative thinking - married with holistic, insight-driven approaches.
Sean will be in charge of improving the revenue growth by serving publishers and brands in leveraging video content. Additionally, he will be responsible for focusing on the overall business growth strategically by using the best platforms and resources for publishers. He is driven to build new opportunities as well as encourage thinking ahead of the marketplace to increase revenue.
Sean brings a unique and rare view because of his previous experience in the marketplace leading Global Agency and Enterprise Growth for FreeWheel (part of Comcast) and has also formerly lead Digital Investment across the US for AMPLIFI (Denstu).
Amitt Sharma, the Founder and CEO at VDO.AI spoke as Sean began to enter a new journey, "We are excited to have Sean join us as Head of North America and are looking forward to his association with our company. With Sean's experience, skill-set and expertise in this field, the company will continue to flourish in North America under his leadership."
Sean, as he looks forward to joining VDO.AI adds, "I'm excited to be a part of VDO.AI as they raise the bar in delivering consumer experiences across all screens, while marrying unmatched creative and insights. Being the technology platform and the access to scaled supply will drive marketplace differentiation."
Sean excels in driving actionable insights while processing the revenue in the sales team leadership domain and holds previous experience in collaborating with fortune 50 brands, developing sales goals for the team, programmatic OTT and CTV advertising and developing larger multi-million dollar commercial revenue frameworks.
