Vedanta Foundation partners with Delhi Police to skill youth for a promising future

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI/ATK): Vedanta Foundation, a philanthropic arm of the Vedanta Resources Limited, collaborated with the Delhi Police to provide placement-linked skill training to more than 6000 street children and marginalised youth.
The training centres, also called the Rojgaar centers, will be established in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Saket, and Greater Kailash.
With this, Vedanta now has more than 250 Rojgaar centres across India. In August, the Foundation had opened 100 Rojgaar centers located in the nooks and corners of India. According to Vedanta Foundation, the intent behind this initiative is to skill students and unemployed youth from the economically weaker sections and link them to job opportunities.
For the next milestone of the initiative, Vedanta Foundation has joined hands with the Delhi Police to reach out to street children who are exposed to petty theft and crime and wean them away from their dismal predicament.
According to Delhi Police, this collaboration comes under the aegis of flagship community initiative of Delhi Police 'Yuva'. The initiative will be called Yuva 2.0 and the young boys and girls will be trained in the hospitality and retail sectors by the training partner Primero.
Appreciating the endeavour, Delhi Police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana, said: "Although Delhi Police is accountable for controlling crime and maintaining law and order for a peaceful society but through community policing initiatives like YUVA, Delhi Police aims to contain first-time criminals so that they may be motivated to mend their mistakes and help society in nation-building."
Speaking on the initiative, Surajit Roy, CEO, Vedanta Foundation, said: "In Vedanta Foundation, we are looking at putting in place different models for industry-linked skill training programmes that ensures placement or entrepreneurship opportunities to the youth from lower strata of our society. In this context, we found an excellent opportunity to partner with the Delhi Police to train 6000 beneficiaries under Rojgaar and Yuva 2.0."
