VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 1: Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (VOGL), India's leading private oil and gas producer, has been recognised among India's Best Workplaces™ 2026 in the Energy, Oil & Gas industry, by the Great Place to Work® India. Being certified for the 7th consecutive year--this time as the only Oil & Gas company--reaffirms its commitment to building a high-performance culture rooted in trust, collaboration and innovation. The achievement reflects Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited's sustained focus on creating an environment where employees are empowered to take ownership, develop new capabilities and contribute meaningfully to the company's long-term growth. By investing in its people, the company continues to strengthen one of its greatest competitive advantages.

Celebrating the achievement, Jim Johnny Gast, Interim CEO, Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited said, "Being recognised as India's Best Workplaces in Oil & Gas industry is a proud milestone for Cairn, Vedanta Oil & Gas. This honour reflects the culture our people have built--rooted in trust, collaboration and a shared commitment to innovation and excellence. As we enter our next phase of growth, we remain committed to empowering our people, who continue to drive our excellence and long-term value creation." The company continues to invest in leadership development and employee wellbeing through industry leading inclusive workplace practices and future-ready capability building. As Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited accelerates its future growth journey, it remains focused on building a workplace where talent thrives and innovation drives performance.

The milestone comes at a defining phase in the company's journey. Following its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited has entered the public markets from a position of strength, backed by high-quality producing assets, operational excellence and a long-term commitment to unlocking India's hydrocarbon potential. As the company advances towards its ambition of producing 500,000 boepd, its people will remain central to driving sustainable growth and supporting India's energy security. About Vedanta Oil and Gas Vedanta Oil and Gas (BSE: 544782 | NSE: VOGL) is India's leading private sector oil and gas exploration and production company, unlocking the nation's hydrocarbon potential to strengthen energy security. Operating under the brand 'Cairn', the company holds interests in 44 blocks spanning over 47,000 sqkm of acreage across India, with gross 2P (proved plus probable) and 2C (contingent) resources of 1.4 bnboe. Its producing assets span key hydrocarbon basins in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam, supported by technology-led exploration, advanced subsurface expertise, and world-class engineering capabilities. With a diverse portfolio of conventional and unconventional resources and a strong pipeline of upcoming growth projects, Vedanta Oil & Gas aims to significantly expand domestic production towards India's energy security and economic growth. The company is committed to achieving Net Zero, advancing responsible energy development while creating sustainable value for the nation, communities, and shareholders.

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