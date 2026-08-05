PNN Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5: Vedantu, one of India's leading education platforms, announced the promotion of Shimon Joseph as Academic Director for Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the company's continued pursuit of academic excellence and stronger student outcomes across the region. An IIT Madras alumnus & KVPY Scholar, Shimon Joseph completed IIT's B.Tech-M.Tech Dual Degree Programme between 2013 and 2018. He secured Tamil Nadu State Rank 5 in JEE Main and graduated as a Department Topper, receiving the Institute Silver Medal. With 8 years of teaching experience, he has become one of the most recognised and respected teachers, not just in Tamil Nadu, but across India.

"Shimon Sir's role will strengthen the connection between student outreach and academic delivery. While continuing to lead our distribution initiatives and YouTube channels, he will work closely with academic teams to refine curriculum, strengthen teaching methodologies and improve student outcomes across India.", adds Vamsi Krishna, Co-founder and CEO of Vedantu. Since the launch of Vedantu's Tamil Nadu YouTube channel in 2022, Mr. Joseph has played a pivotal role in building it into a leading learning destination in the region. Under his leadership, it secured the No.1 position in the Class 10 CBSE segment in Tamil Nadu, with a market share of over 80%.

He has also contributed significantly to the expansion of Vedantu's online batches, offline learning centres and educational publishing initiatives. The Challenge 100 Book, authored by Shimon Joseph, sold over 50,000 copies within a year of its launch, reflecting the book's strong resonance with students. The announcement comes alongside historic national and regional results in NEET UG and JEE 2026. More than 1,000 Vedantu students secured NEET UG selections across India, with 323 students earning seats in Government Medical Colleges. Tamil Nadu contributed over 380 successful qualifiers, underlining the company's growing presence and impact in the region. Vedantu also recorded strong outcomes in JEE, with more than 510 students from Tamil Nadu qualifying for JEE Advanced 2026 through JEE Main. At the national level, Vedantu students went on to secure 27 ranks among the Top 1,000 AIRs in JEE Advanced 2026.

The momentum extended to the CBSE Board Examinations as well. Across India, 690+ Class 10 and 110+ Class 12 Vedantu students scored 90%+, highlighting Vedantu's strong outcomes across examinations. Speaking about the appointment, Anand Prakash, Co-founder and Head of Academics at Vedantu, said, "Shimon Sir has been integral to Vedantu's growth. We are confident that his academic expertise, strong student connect and deep understanding of Tamil Nadu's education ecosystem will strengthen academic delivery and improve student outcomes across the region." The appointment is part of Vedantu's broader strategy to strengthen regional leadership and build an outcome-driven learning ecosystem combining high-quality teaching, local relevance, technology and personalised support. In Tamil Nadu, Vedantu already has a strong footprint with 19 centres across 9 cities, alongside 1.5 M + subscribers on its Class 9-12 YouTube channels across CBSE, JEE, NEET, Stateboard and commerce as well.

Vedantu's impact extends beyond Tamil Nadu, with its online and offline presence continuously growing across India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)