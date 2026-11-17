VMPL New Delhi [India], November 17: Vedha Earth & Orchards Private Limited announced the launch of its operations from its headquarters at 5/47 Mariyamman Koil Street, Seelanaikenpatty, Salem. Established to engage in the global trade, import, export, processing, and distribution of premium edible oils, fresh produce, and natural food commodities, the company introduces a two-way farm-to-market model connecting premier Oceania organic standards with Tamil Nadu's agricultural heartland. Bringing Certified Australian and New Zealand Purity to Indian Consumers Capitalizing on strengthened bilateral trade corridors-including expanded agricultural market access following the entry into force of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement in October 2026-Vedha Earth & Orchards enters the domestic market with a curated portfolio of 100% organic and single-origin products imported directly from Australia and New Zealand. The flagship import lineup includes:

- Premium Cold-Pressed Edible Oils: Pure organic avocado oil sourced from Australia and New Zealand, alongside Australian extra-virgin olive oil. - Certified & Raw Natural Honey: Authentic New Zealand Mānuka honey and unprocessed Australian natural honey. - Imported Orchard Produce: Seasonal, farm-fresh Australian fruits alongside premium New Zealand apples and kiwifruit, handled through unbroken temperature-controlled logistics. Empowering Local Farmers Through Direct Sourcing and Value Addition Alongside its Australia and New Zealand import portfolio, Vedha Earth & Orchards is building a sustainable, farmer-first sourcing network across Salem and surrounding agricultural districts. By partnering directly with local growers, the company eliminates intermediary bottlenecks and adds value to indigenous crops-including turmeric, moringa powder, coconut oil, value-added coconut products, and regional fruits such as mangoes-preparing them for both discerning domestic buyers and international export markets.

Modernizing Post-Harvest Infrastructure with Cold Storage and Freeze-Drying To ensure year-round availability and preserve peak nutritional integrity across both imported and domestic lines, Vedha Earth & Orchards is investing in modern post-harvest infrastructure anchored by three operational pillars: - Advanced Cold-Storage Warehousing: Multi-temperature storage facilities engineered to extend shelf life and maintain farm-gate freshness across perishable fruit and commodity lines. - Commercial Freeze-Drying Facilities: Nutrient-preserving dehydration technology that transforms seasonal fruits, moringa, and indigenous produce into high-value, export-ready ingredients without artificial preservatives. - Tech-Enabled Supply Chain Logistics: End-to-end traceability and streamlined distribution systems designed to minimize post-harvest losses and strengthen the local agricultural ecosystem.

"Our vision with Vedha Earth & Orchards is simple: deliver food that is genuinely natural, pure, and fresh while building lasting economic resilience for our farming communities," said Sasikala Karuppannan, Founder and Director of Vedha Earth & Orchards Private Limited. "Whether we are bringing certified organic avocado oil, Mānuka honey, and orchard fruits from Australia and New Zealand to tables in India, or applying freeze-drying and cold-chain technology to take Salem's mangoes, turmeric, and coconut products to the world, quality and sustainability sit at the center of every link in our supply chain." About Vedha Earth & Orchards Private Limited Headquartered in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Vedha Earth & Orchards Private Limited is an integrated agri-trade, food processing, and distribution company specializing in organic edible oils, Mānuka and natural honey, fresh produce from Australia and New Zealand, and value-added indigenous Indian agricultural commodities. Through direct farmer partnerships, cold-storage infrastructure, and freeze-drying technology, the company serves both domestic retail consumers and international export markets.

MEDIA & TRADE INQUIRIES Sasikala Karuppannan Founder & Director, Vedha Earth & Orchards Private Limited 5/47 Mariyamman Koil Street, Seelanaikenpatty, Salem - 636201, Tamil Nadu, India (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)