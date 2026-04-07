NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Vedica, Bisleri International's premium beverage category from the Himalayas, has launched a new campaign film titled "Vedica - Life Full of Altitude," a visually rich and emotionally resonant narrative that reimagines the idea of the "good life." Building on its legacy of celebrating its pristine origin in the Himalayas, Vedica's new film marks a natural evolution in storytelling, moving from the purity of where it comes from to the essence of how it is lived. The film expresses a refined idea of modern luxury, keeping nature as its central theme, which is aspirational yet grounded and inherently relatable.

The film features Mr. Rana Daggubati, showcasing a day in his life that's effortlessly modern and balanced. With an indie dog by his side, the narrative unfolds through moments of subtle refinement and genuine connection. As the story flows from everyday comforts to the thrill of the mountains, it finds its rhythm in the contrast between movement and stillness, adventure and retreat. Set against stunning natural landscapes, the journey culminates in a serene mountain retreat, beautifully reconnecting with Vedica's roots. The thoughtful inclusion of an adopted indie dog adds a quiet yet meaningful layer to the narrative, subtly reflecting Vedica's purpose-driven philosophy, encouraging responsible choices like "adopt, don't shop." With understated elegance, the campaign bridges the brand's Himalayan origins with a balanced, modern lifestyle, making the essence of subtle luxury feel both aspirational and relatable. It brings the story closer to everyday life, weaving a gentle yet impactful connection with the consumer.

Commenting on the launch of the film, Ms. Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "There is a clear shift in how premium is being understood today. It is far more personal, more considered, and closely aligned with how people choose to live. With Vedica, our focus has always been on building a brand that brings together strong provenance with a meaningful place in the consumer's lifestyle. We're also delighted to have Mr. Rana Daggubati be a part of Vedica's journey. He is known for his creative versatility, and a larger-than-life presence that extends beyond cinema, embodying a modern sensibility that resonates with audiences across cultures. 'Life Full of Altitude' reflects this evolution while also embracing thoughtful choices that quietly shape a more responsible way of living."

Actor Rana Daggubati, the film's protagonist added, "What drew me to this film is how effortlessly it captures the idea of living well. It is not loud or exaggerated, but rooted in moments that feel real, personal, and fulfilling. That is what makes 'Life Full of Altitude' resonate. Vedica sits very naturally within that world, without needing to assert itself." The film is available across digital platforms and will be amplified across premium lifestyle and experiential touchpoints. Link to the film: A Life Full Of Altitude | ft Rana Daggubati About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)