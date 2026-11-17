BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Veefin Solutions Limited ("Veefin" or "the Company") [BSE Scrip Code: 543931 | NSE Symbol: VEEFIN], today announced an expansion of its business with the addition of the AI Operating System and AI Employees to its enterprise software offering. To reflect this expansion, the Company's web address is moving from veefin.com to veefin.ai. The move to veefin.ai follows the Company's migration to the Main Boards of BSE and NSE on November 11, 2026. Veefin's existing products and the Veefin 4.0 platform remain the foundation of the business. The three parts of the expansion 1. Continued development of the product portfolio. Veefin continues to develop its products across supply chain finance, trade finance, cash and liquidity management, loan origination, loan management, collections, and corporate and retail internet banking. These products serve banks, corporates and technology companies. Their shared services provide the foundation on which the Company is adding further capabilities.

2. AI Employees for complete business roles. Through the AI Operating System, Veefin is adding AI Employees: AI trained for a defined job that works within the customer's policies, permissions and human oversight. In a bank, this can mean work across a trade, credit, operations, payments, treasury or compliance desk. This extends Veefin's offering from the enterprise systems organisations use to the work people carry out using those systems. 3. A route to a wider enterprise market. Across industries, organisations have roles that involve processing information, applying policies and completing cases across systems. The AI Operating System is designed to work with existing enterprise systems and can be offered independently or alongside Veefin's products. This makes it relevant to organisations that may have no requirement for Veefin's banking applications.

How an AI Employee works The model follows the way a bank hires: it selects a person for their skills, gives them policies, rule books and manuals, and assigns a manager and limits of authority. - Trained by Veefin: Veefin trains each AI Employee using a catalogue of 1,000+ skills. The role determines the skills. - Onboarded by the customer: The bank onboards the AI Employee with its own policies, operating limits and access to the systems it needs. The bank determines the mandate. - Released under control: A second person at the bank approves the AI Employee's release into work. - Accountable within its mandate: The AI Employee is responsible for a complete job within that mandate. Anything outside its authority goes to a person, and every action is recorded.

The AI Operating System provides the means to build, train and supervise AI Employees on the Veefin 4.0 foundation. Market opportunity With AI Employees, the market Veefin addresses extends beyond software licences into operations and people costs. A bank needs work completed every day across trade, credit, operations, payments, treasury and compliance, and that need is repeated across desks and cases. Similar responsibilities exist in enterprises outside banking. This broadens the work Veefin can address for existing customers and gives the Company a route to organisations that do not need its banking applications. The opportunity is the cost of carrying out defined roles, with scope determined by what an AI Employee can perform within its mandate.

Management commentary Commenting on the announcement, Raja Debnath, Chairperson and Managing Director, Veefin Solutions Limited, said: "Veefin.com is becoming veefin.ai because our business is expanding. Our products and Veefin 4.0 remain the foundation, and on top of them we are adding AI Employees that take responsibility for complete jobs, the way a bank's own people do, within the bank's policies, limits and oversight. This broadens the work we can address for our existing customers and opens a route to organisations well beyond banking. For customers, the proposition is capacity without headcount, controls intact and a record the regulator can read." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)