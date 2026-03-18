VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 18: Veegaland Homes has secured two prestigious recognitions at the Safety Awards 2026 presented by the National Safety Council Kerala Chapter.

The company received the Samoohika Suraksha Award in the New Civil Construction Project Category for Veegaland Green Heights, and the Suraksha Award for Veegaland Spring Bell, underscoring its structured approach to safety management and regulatory compliance across project sites.

The Safety Awards are conferred upon organizations that demonstrate exemplary implementation of safety systems, robust compliance frameworks, and a proactive safety culture.

Rigorous Evaluation Process

Before finalising the winners, the Award Committee conducted detailed on-site inspections and a comprehensive assessment of the nominated projects. The evaluation covered: