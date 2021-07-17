Vega City Mall bucks the trend post second wave, recovery in footfalls and sales set the tone for the coming quarters

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vega City Mall, South Bangalore's most happening mall has reported a dramatic recovery in footfalls in Week 15 of this financial year. It was not only footfalls that Vega City witnessed but the number of four wheelers and two wheelers to post the opening of the mall.
"A comparison between Week 15 of FY 2019-20 vs FY 21-22 (comparing pre-COVID-19 era to second wave of COVID-19), has shown Vega City bucking the trend. We had footfalls standing out at 30 per cent, four wheelers recovered by 48 per cent & 43 per cent in two wheelers. Even more encouraging is though footfalls were lower in comparison to the pre-Covid era, the sales recovery for Week 15 of FY 21-22 was an impressive 77 per cent," said Sachin Raju, Director, Vega City Mall.
"These numbers shows the confidence the public has when it comes to Vega City. We opened the mall after obtaining necessary approvals from the state government. To ensure safety and protection for our visitors, we have already vaccinated our mall staff, shop staff, and the Hypermarket employees too. We ensure strict enforcement of masks to be worn by our staff, vendors, and visitors too," added Sachin.
Vega City's Drive Thru vaccination drive
Understanding the importance of vaccinations, Vega City organized the city's first "Drive Thru" vaccination camp. Meant for the people in and around JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Bannerghatta and surrounding locations, the mall teamed up with Vasavi Hospital and Aster RV Hospital.
"We decided to organize the city's first and only drive thru vaccination camp at Vega City. This was a part of our CSR activity and we also felt it was the need of the hour as not many were comfortable going to a crowded hospital and the chances of catching an infection was high. In this scenario, anyone could drive in their car, get vaccinated and exit after the 30- minute period within the comforts of their own car. The response and feedback we have received both at the time of the 10-day vaccination camp and post the event has been tremendous," stated Sachin Raju.
"The vaccination drive ensured over 1,686 people got vaccinated in the 10-day campaign. Once again, adhering to the government rules laid down, we charged Rs 1,410 for CoVaxin and Rs. 780 for Covishield," added Sachin.
"Seeing the success of what we offered to the general public, other malls followed suit. This is a very encouraging trend that I see. The quicker the population is vaccinated, the quicker the economy will open up and there would be normalcy too," observed Sachin.
You can get to know more about Vega City Mall at (https://vegacitymall.com)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
